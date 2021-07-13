East Chicago rolls out police cadet program

"I'm living proof that it's a good program," Rosario said.

Patrol Cmdr. Justin Orange said the cadet program provides a way for police to get into the school and familiarize themselves with students and to break the barrier between kids and police while encouraging a career in law enforcement.

"There's nothing like being an officer in your city," Orange said. "You can give back to the community and help your community stay safe."

Among the classes taught in the cadet program was one on criminal investigations, and one on how to process a crime scene.

"They got a chance to do a lot of hands-on stuff that our crime scene guys do," Orange said.

There was also a class that taught cadets how to respond to an active shooter and how to stop a victim from bleeding.

A simulator allowed cadets to encounter different situations that require split-second decisions on whether to use deadly force or not.

"Out the of the six that graduated, I can tell two of them are really interested in becoming police officers," Orange said.

But he said all six have ambitions to go into the law enforcement field.