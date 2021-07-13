East Chicago rolls out police cadet program

EAST CHICAGO —The East Chicago Police joined forces with East Chicago Central High School to begin a police cadet program this past school year.
"We kind of teamed up with them to see which of the kids were interested in law enforcement and kind of give them a little insight of basically what we do and what goes on at the police department," East Chicago Police Chief Hector Rosario said.
There was an application process, and the program began with eight students, all females. Six of them completed the program.
"We had a couple guys apply," Rosario said. "After the interview process they for whatever reason ... backed out."
Rosario said a questionnaire asked how cadets would handle peer pressure and he speculated that might have contributed to the lack of male cadets.
"The police get a bad rap and peer pressure is very big, so is bullying, in schools right now," Rosario said.
Rosario said the main intent of the cadet program is to get "homegrown East Chicago residents" to apply to be police officers.
"They know the areas," Rosario said. "They know the people."
Rosario took part in a cadet program himself after graduating from Hammond High School.
"I'm living proof that it's a good program," Rosario said.
Patrol Cmdr. Justin Orange said the cadet program provides a way for police to get into the school and familiarize themselves with students and to break the barrier between kids and police while encouraging a career in law enforcement.
"There's nothing like being an officer in your city," Orange said. "You can give back to the community and help your community stay safe."
Among the classes taught in the cadet program was one on criminal investigations, and one on how to process a crime scene.
"They got a chance to do a lot of hands-on stuff that our crime scene guys do," Orange said.
There was also a class that taught cadets how to respond to an active shooter and how to stop a victim from bleeding.
A simulator allowed cadets to encounter different situations that require split-second decisions on whether to use deadly force or not.
"Out the of the six that graduated, I can tell two of them are really interested in becoming police officers," Orange said.
But he said all six have ambitions to go into the law enforcement field.
While this offering was a pilot program, next school year will see a police cadet program offered for credit as part of the high school's Career and Technical Education curriculum.
Orange said it will be similar to the pilot program but a lot more in-depth.
"We do have a waiting list now of 20 kids who want to participate in the class for next year," Orange said.