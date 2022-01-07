East Chicago shooting ruled a homicide, coroner says

EAST CHICAGO — A 34-year-old Chicago man was pronounced dead early Thursday evening of a gunshot wound in the 3900 block of Elm Street in East Chicago, Lake County Coroner David Pastrick said.

The case has been ruled a homicide and the identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of his family, Pastrick said.

The coroner's office said it was called out shortly after 2 p.m. to the identified location. The man was pronounced dead three and half hours later.

The East Chicago Police Department and Lake County Crime Scene Investigations are handling the case.

