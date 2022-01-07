 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
East Chicago shooting ruled a homicide, coroner says
East Chicago shooting ruled a homicide, coroner says

Lake County coroner van stock

A Lake County Coroner van is shown in this file photo.

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

EAST CHICAGO — A 34-year-old Chicago man was pronounced dead early Thursday evening of a gunshot wound in the 3900 block of Elm Street in East Chicago, Lake County Coroner David Pastrick said.

The case has been ruled a homicide and the identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of his family, Pastrick said.

The coroner's office said it was called out shortly after 2 p.m. to the identified location. The man was pronounced dead three and half hours later.

The East Chicago Police Department and Lake County Crime Scene Investigations are handling the case.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

