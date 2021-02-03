East Chicago squad car involved in crash during pursuit that began in Chicago, police say

EAST CHICAGO — An East Chicago squad car was involved in a crash during a chase that was sparked in Chicago Wednesday afternoon, police said.

An East Chicago police car crashed while assisting other agencies in the pursuit around 12:30 p.m., East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera confirmed. Rivera said the officer was not injured.

The pursuit ended with an arrest in the 1200 block of Chicago Avenue.

The chase began in Chicago and involved Chicago police and authorities from Norfolk Southern Railroad, Rivera said.

The Chicago Police Department and East Chicago Police Department declined to provide further information on the incident, directing inquiries to Norfolk Southern Railroad police. The railroad agency did not immediately respond to The Times requests for information.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

