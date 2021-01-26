 Skip to main content
East Chicago woman with warrant arrested during traffic stop, police say
East Chicago woman with warrant arrested during traffic stop, police say

HAMMOND — An East Chicago woman who was wanted on a nationwide warrant was arrested after police found her riding in a vehicle whose driver was allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Samantha J. Hellems, 28, was wanted on a warrant alleging she violated her probation in 2017 after being charged with burglary, Indiana State Police said.

Hellems was riding in a car police say was driven by 38-year-old James A. Tobel, of Hammond. A state trooper stopped Tobel about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Kennedy Avenue and U.S. 20.

Police say Tobel showed signs of being intoxicated, which prompted the trooper to administer field sobriety tests and a chemical breath test.

Tobel's test yielded a result of 0.16% BAC, over the legal limit of 0.08%, police said.

Police took both Hellems and Tobel into custody without incident.

Tobel was charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equal to 0.15% or more and operating while intoxicated, court records show.

