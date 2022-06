EC man pleads guilty to dealing heroin near elementary school

HAMMOND — An East Chicago man is pleading guilty to trafficking heroin near the city’s Lincoln Elementary School.

Antonio Curry, 39, appeared Monday before U.S. District Court Senior Judge James T. Moody to admit he illicitly sold narcotics last year to an unidentified government informant.

The sale took place at an apartment building in the 3500 block of Pennsylvania Street, a block west of Lincoln Elementary in East Chicago’s North Harbor neighborhood.

A federal grand jury indicted Curry and Clarence Williams, of Gary, in spring 2021 on charges of conspiracy to possess and distribute large quantities of heroin.

Williams pleaded guilty last month to possession of more than 60 kilograms of heroin early last year. He is awaiting sentencing.

Curry had been pleading not guilty to helping Williams distribute the drug. He was facing a trial next month on charges that carry a maximum penalty of 40 years imprisonment.

Curry signed a plea agreement last week with the U.S. attorney, giving up his right to make the government prove the case against him in return for dismissal of the remaining drug counts and the recommendation that he receive a more lenient sentence.

Moody conditionally accepted Curry’s guilty plea but is withholding final judgment until sentencing, which is yet to be scheduled.

The crime is detailed by Justin Reeder, a Porter County Sheriff’s Office detective working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s Northwest Indiana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, alleged in a written complaint to the court.

Reeder alleges a confidential informant purchased a gram of heroin Jan. 20, 2021, and again Jan. 26, 2021, and nearly two grams of heroin March 31, 2021, all at the Pennsylvania Street apartment.

The crime scene is within 1,000 feet of Lincoln Elementary where more than 300 students attend classes from kindergarten to grade six.

