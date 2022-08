EC man sentenced to 41 months in prison

Dante Jones, 26, of East Chicago was sentenced this week to 41 months in prison by U.S. District Court Senior Judge James T. Moody on Jones’ plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jones was sentenced to two years of supervised release following the prison term, announced U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

According to documents in the case, on June 20, 2021, law enforcement responded to a 911 call at a residence in East Chicago. When law enforcement arrived and knocked on the door, Jones answered the door with a loaded firearm in his hands. A prior 2016 felony conviction for aggravated vehicular hijacking from Illinois prohibited Jones from possessing any firearm or ammunition.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives with the assistance of the East Chicago Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Toth.