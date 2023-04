CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man agreed Thursday plead guilty to helping his uncle murder a woman over $10, according to court records.

Steven Joshua Nash, 27, allegedly stood by as a lookout while his uncle shot and killed 23-year-old Danielle Brown of Chicago February 12.

Nash faces charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and assisting a criminal, according to court documents.

Nash agreed to plead guilty to assisting a criminal, which carries a sentence of one to six years. If found guilty of murder, Nash faced at least 45 years in prison.

In exchange, Nash has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in the case against his uncle, Kevin Scott Varner. This cooperation includes, but is not limited to, testimony at Varner’s trial, which is scheduled to start May 1 in Judge Samuel Cappas’s courtroom, according to court records.

The plea agreement remains under advisement until Varner’s trial is over, at which point Nash will also be sentenced, records stated.

Charging documents allege that on Feb. 12, eyewitnesses saw Varner leave the 1100 block of Durbin Street with a smoking assault rifle.

An eyewitness told police he also saw another man, later identified as Nash, standing on the front porch with a handgun, according to court records.

Nash appeared to be keeping lookout and when the witness asked him what happened, according to a probable cause affidavit, Nash told him, “We came for our $10.”

While police talked to the eyewitness, he purportedly got a phone call from Varner. He put the phone on speaker and asked Varner why he killed Brown over $10.

Brown bought marijuana from Varner and had shorted him $10, according to charging documents.

Varner told the witness it wasn’t about the money, it was about the principle, the affidavit said.

“It’s 2023 … I told you I wasn’t going to have people laughing at me,” Varner said, according to the affidavit.

When officers apprehended Varner in Fowler, about an hour and a half south of Gary, he shot at officers and attempted to drive away, records stated.

Nash’s sentencing hearing is set for May 26 in Cappas’ courtroom. At the sentencing hearing, the judge will determine whether he’ll accept Nash’s plea.

