A man is suing three East Chicago police officers over claims he suffered a broken jaw during a 2021 arrest.

Jesus D. Lopez-Puentes, 33, of East Chicago is seeking monetary damages against Police Chief Jose Rivera, former Police Chief Hector Rosario and Officer Kayvionne Cook.

Rivera, who was East Chicago’s deputy police chief in 2021, became police chief, in place of Rosario, last year.

Griffith attorney Benjamin W. Murphy, who represents Lopez-Puentes, filed a civil rights suit. Murphy said the case is in its earliest stages and he is just beginning to gather evidence.

The claim arises from Lopez-Puentes’ arrest in the early morning hours of Jan. 20, 2021.

Police were called to a home near 140th Street and Railroad Avenue to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance and located Lopez-Puentes inside.

Murphy said police brought his client to the lockup at the East Chicago Police Department on Columbus Drive, where Cook slammed his client’s head against a wall even though he wasn’t threatening or attempting to harm anyone.

Murphy said police had to send Lopez-Puentes to a hospital emergency room where he was treated for a broken jaw.

Murphy said he is suing Rivera and Rosario on grounds the two men were Cook’s supervisors and should have arrested Cook for the assault on Lopez-Puentes and trained Cook not to use excessive force with persons in his custody.

Darnail Lyles, an attorney for Cook, Rivera and Rosario, couldn’t be reached for comment. He argues in court papers that Lopez-Puentes caused the assault because he resisted arrest.

