Efforts underway to ID driver who burned after crashing on I-65, coroner's office says

DEMOTTE — Officials are working to positively identify a driver who died early Thursday when his work van veered off southbound Interstate 65, struck a tree and burst into flames, according to the Newton County coroner's office.

DNA evidence is being collected Friday as part of the effort to identity the male driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, the coroner's office said.

The crash occurred just south of the Kankakee River along the west side of I-65.

Identification is not expected before the middle of next week, the coroner's office said.

The crash had temporarily shut down the right lane of the highway Thursday morning as officials fought to extinguish the vehicle fire.

