GARY — Investigators are working to determine the identity and cause of death of a man, whose body was discovered shortly after midnight Thursday morning in the area of 125 West 8th Ave., according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office was dispatched to the site at 12:15 a.m. and it was determined the man had died shortly before midnight.

The age of the man, his home address and the type of injury suffered have yet to be determined and released, according to the coroner's office.

The man is black, was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans, and has a tattoo on his right arm that reads, "Big Ron," according to the coroner.

