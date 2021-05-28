Elderly man dies in Porter County house fire, officials say

BEVERLY SHORES — An 88-year-old man died in a blaze Thursday that engulfed his home in the 700 block of East Lake Front Drive, police say.,

Stephen Pavloff was found by firefighters in the bedroom area of his home, according to a report posted by the nearby town of Chesterton.

The fire is being investigated with the assistance of the Indiana state fire marshal's office.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 6:59 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from Kevin Nevers, spokesman for the town of Chesterton.

When crews arrived they found a house engulfed in flames that had likely been burning for some time, said Beverly Shores Fire Department Chief Andy Himan Sr. The house was not easily visible from the street due to its location high on a hill overlooking Lake Front Drive.

A neighbor had called 911 after seeing smoke during a morning walk in the neighborhood. However, by the time crews were called to the scene, Himan said there was not much they could do to save the structure.

The intensity of the heat caused the house’s structural steel frame to warp, firefighters reported.