Elderly man dies in Porter County house fire, officials say
BEVERLY SHORES — An 88-year-old man died in a blaze Thursday that engulfed his home in the 700 block of East Lake Front Drive, police say.,

Stephen Pavloff was found by firefighters in the bedroom area of his home, according to a report posted by the nearby town of Chesterton.

The fire is being investigated with the assistance of the Indiana state fire marshal's office.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 6:59 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from Kevin Nevers, spokesman for the town of Chesterton.

When crews arrived they found a house engulfed in flames that had likely been burning for some time, said Beverly Shores Fire Department Chief Andy Himan Sr. The house was not easily visible from the street due to its location high on a hill overlooking Lake Front Drive.

A neighbor had called 911 after seeing smoke during a morning walk in the neighborhood. However, by the time crews were called to the scene, Himan said there was not much they could do to save the structure.

The intensity of the heat caused the house’s structural steel frame to warp, firefighters reported.

A long driveway was too steep and narrow for fire engines, so firefighters had to climb the hill on foot. Crews took two 400-foot-long hoses by hand up to the burning house and a deck cannon was deployed to get water to the fire.

Crews were also able to connect to a hydrant on Lake Front Drive.

A total of 4,000 to 5,000 gallons of water was needed to extinguish the blaze, Himan said, which burned so hot that it distorted the house’s structural steel frame.

Not only did the fire damage the house's steel frame, but the roof also collapsed.

The fire did not spread to any other structures or wooded areas. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Beverly Shores firefighters left the scene around 11:15 a.m.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

