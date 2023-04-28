VALPARAISO — A judge ordered a competency evaluation Friday morning for an 82-year-old South Haven man accused of pointing a shotgun at a female relative's face and pulling the trigger.

Vincent Fischer, who is charged with felony counts of intimidation and pointing a firearm, and misdemeanor domestic battery, rambled on at times during the morning hearing, resulting in the call by prosecutors for the competency exam.

"I didn't point it at her," Fischer said during one of his unsolicited comments.

Fischer repeatedly complained about not being able to hear well, saying jail officials would not provide him with a battery for his hearing aid. He assured the judge he heard enough to take part in the court hearing.

He is accused of pointing the .20-guage shotgun and pulling the trigger Sunday at his home, court records say. The gun reportedly did not fire.

The domestic battery charges stems from allegations Fischer scratched, clawed and hit the woman in question, leaving wounds on her face, police said.

"I never kicked her face," he said, when at first misunderstanding the accusations read to him.

When read his rights to subpoena witnesses, Fischer responded, "There was nobody else there."

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Hammer requested the competency/mental health examination that was later approved by Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

Clymer set bond at $50,000 cash, but agreed to a request from appointed public defender Mark Chargualaf to hold a bond reduction hearing May 26.

