LAPORTE — An 85-year-old Valparaiso woman has died as a result of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon along an icy stretch of U.S. 20, east of Range Road in rural Kankakee Township, according to LaPorte County police.
Lena Pera was a passenger in a van that was struck around 2 p.m. by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, police said.
"At the time of the crash, the immediate area was experiencing freezing rain and the roadway surface was icy," police said.
Pera was conscious at the accident scene and complained of leg pain, police said. She later died at an area hospital.
Pera died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to LaPorte County Coroner Bob Cutler.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 25-year-old Texas man, complained of upper body pain following the crash, police said.
The 44-year-old South Bend man driving the van containing Pera complained of arm pain and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.