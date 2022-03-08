Elderly woman charged with neglect in death of disabled son

MICHIGAN CITY — A 71-year-old woman faces a felony neglect charge after her bedridden, mentally disabled son was brought to the hospital and later died with multiple pressure wounds that went to the bone and were impacted with feces, charging information reads.
"(An adult protective services worker) then informed me that the blanket Mr. (Jason) Wilke was brought in on was fused to his skin upon reaching Franciscan Michigan City," a court document states.
Mary Lee Wilke, who is charged with a felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, initially told an official in January that her adult son's wounds had only developed days earlier.
"That Ms. Wilke informed her that she was cleaning Mr. Wilke, but he would scream in pain if she touched him anywhere near them," Michigan City police said.
Police said they visited the accused's apartment Jan. 31 and Wilke told them her son was "dumped" on her in 2014 after he had been in an ATV accident in Tennessee. She reportedly said she did not have custody of him from 2012 to 2014 due to her having cancer.
She said her son became bedridden in 2019 and had not seen a doctor since due to his Social Security benefits being revoked and not having health insurance, a court document states.
While Wilke again claimed her son's wounds only had recently appeared, she also said he suffered from bedsores since December, police said.
When asked why she finally called emergency services, Wilke initially said her son was turning gray, according to police. She later said she called because she noticed the wounds.
While Wilke said she had been cleaning her son, police said they pointed out he was covered in feces when arriving at the hospital.
"Elaborating that she did the best that she could," charges state.
"She stated that she did not realize Mr. Wilke was in that bad of condition, and that she did not do anything wrong," a court document reads.
Hospital officials said the wounds in question would have taken months to form and that the man had coded overnight Jan. 27, but was revived, police said.
He also suffered from a wound to his right knee, lost a toenail and "had discoloration that divided his body at the midline," a charging document states. He was in organ failure, on dialysis and was septic before dying Feb. 1, police said.
Relatives of Wilke said she did not want to take custody of him back in 2014 and told them to mind their own business when urging her to seek medical help for her son, according to police. Wilke reportedly said she could not get a doctor's appointment any sooner than two and a half months.
A relative visiting Wilke's apartment two weeks before the man was taken to the hospital reportedly told police "the interior of the apartment smelled like urine and feces."
On March 1, Wilke was booked into LaPorte County Jail, where she remains on a $100,000 cash bond, records show. She has a bail review hearing set for March 22.
The Level 1 charge she faces carries a potential sentence of 20 to 40 years behind bars.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Robert Lenoir Jr.
Arrest Date: March 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Prison Offense Description: Trafficking with an Inmate Class: Felony Age: 18
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Valentin Gutierrez Jr.
Arrest Date: March 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery; Strangulation Class: Felonies Age: 24
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Michael Rodich
Arrest Date: March 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Possession of a Narcotic Drug; OWI Class: Felonies Age: 44
Residence: Portage, IN
Kathleen Elliott
Arrest Date: March 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Residential Entry Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Grantham Holt
Arrest Date: March 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention; Possession of a Narcotic Drug; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 26
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Michael Bullington
Arrest Date: March 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Residential Entry Class: Felony Age: 40
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Tonitta Fisher
Arrest Date: March 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 34
Residence: Kalamazoo, MI
Joseph Pace
Arrest Date: March 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony Age: 37
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Rodger Thompson
Arrest Date: March 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Identity Deception; Failure to Return to Lawful Detention; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 40
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Randall Cheffer
Arrest Date: March 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Residential Entry Class: Felony Age: 38
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Marcus Graves
Arrest Date: March 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 24
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Philip Fremento
Arrest Date: March 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Failure to Return to Lawful Detention; Auto Theft; Unlawful Possession of Syringe; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Larry Phillips Jr.
Arrest Date: March 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Escape Class: Felonies Age: 50
Residence: LaPorte, IN
John Porras
Arrest Date: March 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 31
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Lashaun Murry
Arrest Date: March 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Probation Order Violation Class: Felony Age: 41
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Christopher Throgmorton
Arrest Date: March 3, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 36
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Rodney Wahl
Arrest Date: March 3, 2022 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Fraud; Failure to Comply Class: Felonies Age: 42
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Nathan Parrish
Arrest Date: March 3, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery; Obstruction of Justice Class: Felonies Age: 41
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Debra Wright
Arrest Date: March 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Escape; Theft Class: Felonies Age: 56
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Tanya Torres
Arrest Date: March 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Melissa Aponte
Arrest Date: March 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Residential Entry Class: Felony Age: 49
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Dustin Mahler
Arrest Date: March 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Residential Entry Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: N/A
Brent Loggins
Arrest Date: March 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Altered Handgun Class: Felony Age: 45
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jonathon Day
Arrest Date: March 1, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Probation Order Violation Class: Felony Age: 42
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Demetrius Roberson
Arrest Date: March 1, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in Cocaine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Dealing in Marijuana; OWI Class: Felonies; Misdemeanor Age: 48
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Raiquan Johnson
Arrest Date: March 1, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: Mishawaka, IN
Ashley Selvidge
Arrest Date: March 1, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: South Bend, IN
Mary Wilke
Arrest Date: March 1, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death Class: Felony Age: 71
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Kevin Papke
Arrest Date: March 1, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Conversion Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Dale Tharpe
Arrest Date: March 1, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in Methamphetamine; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies Age: 38
Residence: Lake Station, IN
Jason Krassow
Arrest Date: Feb. 28, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: South Bend, IN
Ronika Lintz
Arrest Date: Feb. 28, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felony Age: 42
Residence: South Bend, IN
Andrew Steffen
Arrest Date: Feb. 28, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 24
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Lavara Blanchard
Arrest Date: Feb. 28, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies Age: 36
Residence: Gary, IN
Matthew Sater
Arrest Date: Feb. 28, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 30
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Allen Fugate
Arrest Date: Feb. 28, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Unlawful Possession of Syringe; Habitual Traffic Offender; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 47
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Joshua Adamson
Arrest Date: Feb. 27, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 32
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Antoine Crockett
Arrest Date: Feb. 27, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon; Battery Against a Public Safety Officer; Possession of Cocaine Class: Felonies Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Tiffany Mendiola
Arrest Date: Feb. 26, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 29
Residence: Michigan City, IN
David Bayard
Arrest Date: Feb. 26, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 36
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Courtney Milby
Arrest Date: Feb. 25, 2022 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Dealing in Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 24
Residence: Crown Point, IN
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.