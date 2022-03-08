Elderly woman charged with neglect in death of disabled son

MICHIGAN CITY — A 71-year-old woman faces a felony neglect charge after her bedridden, mentally disabled son was brought to the hospital and later died with multiple pressure wounds that went to the bone and were impacted with feces, charging information reads.

"(An adult protective services worker) then informed me that the blanket Mr. (Jason) Wilke was brought in on was fused to his skin upon reaching Franciscan Michigan City," a court document states.

Mary Lee Wilke, who is charged with a felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, initially told an official in January that her adult son's wounds had only developed days earlier.

"That Ms. Wilke informed her that she was cleaning Mr. Wilke, but he would scream in pain if she touched him anywhere near them," Michigan City police said.

Police said they visited the accused's apartment Jan. 31 and Wilke told them her son was "dumped" on her in 2014 after he had been in an ATV accident in Tennessee. She reportedly said she did not have custody of him from 2012 to 2014 due to her having cancer.

She said her son became bedridden in 2019 and had not seen a doctor since due to his Social Security benefits being revoked and not having health insurance, a court document states.

While Wilke again claimed her son's wounds only had recently appeared, she also said he suffered from bedsores since December, police said.

When asked why she finally called emergency services, Wilke initially said her son was turning gray, according to police. She later said she called because she noticed the wounds.

While Wilke said she had been cleaning her son, police said they pointed out he was covered in feces when arriving at the hospital.

"Elaborating that she did the best that she could," charges state.

"She stated that she did not realize Mr. Wilke was in that bad of condition, and that she did not do anything wrong," a court document reads.

Hospital officials said the wounds in question would have taken months to form and that the man had coded overnight Jan. 27, but was revived, police said.

He also suffered from a wound to his right knee, lost a toenail and "had discoloration that divided his body at the midline," a charging document states. He was in organ failure, on dialysis and was septic before dying Feb. 1, police said.

Relatives of Wilke said she did not want to take custody of him back in 2014 and told them to mind their own business when urging her to seek medical help for her son, according to police. Wilke reportedly said she could not get a doctor's appointment any sooner than two and a half months.

A relative visiting Wilke's apartment two weeks before the man was taken to the hospital reportedly told police "the interior of the apartment smelled like urine and feces."

On March 1, Wilke was booked into LaPorte County Jail, where she remains on a $100,000 cash bond, records show. She has a bail review hearing set for March 22.

The Level 1 charge she faces carries a potential sentence of 20 to 40 years behind bars.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.