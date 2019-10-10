CHESTERTON — Police are seeking a man believed responsible for pickpocketing a wallet from a 92-year-old World War II veteran at the local Jewel-Osco store and then using one of the stolen credit cards shortly after at a Walmart store.
The elderly man told Chesterton police he was grocery shopping shortly before noon on Oct. 2 when a man sneezed next to him and then said, "Oops, hope I didn't get any (snot) on you" before brushing the elderly man's leg with his hand.
It was during that encounter that police believe the man stole the wallet, but the alleged victim did not notice it missing until he went to pay for his items, police said.
A store employee bought the elderly man's items and police learned the elderly man had $40 in his wallet, as well as credit and identification cards.
Police viewed store video footage that revealed the middle-age black suspect, who wore black pants, white shirt, black jacket and a white baseball cap with the word "Irish" in green lettering, according to the incident report. The suspect is seen leaving the store and then walking north across the parking lot until he was out of view of the camera.
While at the store with police, the alleged victim was notified by one of his credit card companies that his card had been used at an unidentified Walmart store, police said. The card was used to purchase $400 in items.
The alleged victim contacted his other credit card companies to close the accounts, police said.
Adam Duane Davidson
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 Age: 38 Residence: Knox Booking Number: 1904149
Charges: Felony, Theft/With Prior
Alex Lamario Hardy
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 Age: 30 Residence: Victoria, Virginia Booking Number: 1904144
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Amanda Rose Roe
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 Age: 34 Residence: LaPorte Booking Number: 1904109
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Anthony Charles Daleo
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 Age: 22 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904113
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Benjamin Charles Gilfillan
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 Age: 23 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number: 1904146
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI Prior
Brent James Hobbs
Arrest date: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 Age: 38 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904097
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Brittany Marie Johnson
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 Age: 34 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904081
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI Prior
Carlos Garcia
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 Age: 38 Residence: Burnham, Illinois Booking Number: 1904080
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Charles George Bunch
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 Age: 49 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1904115
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Chrisawn Marchan Johnson
Arrest date: Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 Age: 45 Residence: Markham, Illinois Booking Number: 1904165
Charges: Felony, Check Fraud
Demetrius Rashawn Howell
Arrest date: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 Age: 25 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 1904099
Charges: Felony, Weapons/Carry Handgun
Devin Michael Griffith
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 Age: 34 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904089
Charges: Felony, Child Exploitation
Diana Lynne Hagan
Arrest date: Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 Age: 61 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1904159
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI Prior
Donald Ray Kirby
Arrest date: Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 Age: 46 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 1904142
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI Prior
Douglas Ross Nelson
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 Age: 62 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 1904114
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI Prior
Dustin Anthony Neuliep
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 Age: 40 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904118
Charges: Misdemeanor, Domestic Battery
Erin Marie Chism
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 Age: 38 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904082
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Gemel Charlos Tribble
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 Age: 23 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 1904088
Charges: Misdemeanor, Battery
Gustavo Chavez
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 Age: 47 Residence: Chicago Booking Number: 19041106
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Jacob Michael Price
Arrest date: Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 Age: 21 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904164
Charges: Misdemeanor, Battery
James Robert Hayes
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 Age: 53 Residence: Chicago Booking Number: 1904156
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Joshua Robert Vann
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 Age: 24 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904084
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI Prior
Kayla Ann Drerup
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 Age: 30 Residence: Auburn, Indiana Booking Number: 1904108
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Keith William Johnson
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 Age: 28 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904087
Charges: Felony, Intimidation
Krystina Marie Davis
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 Age: 33 Residence: Westville Booking Number: 1904110
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Linda Susan Wenzel
Arrest date: Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 Age: 49 Residence: Romeoville, Illinois Booking Number: 1904122
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI/BAC+.08%-Less
Logan Henry Lukowski
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904112
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI, Prior
Matthew John Davidson
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 Age: 37 Residence: Knox Booking Number: 1904151
Charges: Felony, Possession Hypodermic
Melissa Marie Siljanovski
Arrest date: Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 Age: 38 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904131
Charges: Misdemeanor, Domestic Battery
Michael Paul Mulvey
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 Age: 71 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 1904119
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Nancy Ann Beno-Nielsen
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 Age: 53 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904145
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Nicole Renee Comerford
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 Age: 27 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 1904116
Charges: Felony, Auto Theft
Pall Kevin Baggett
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 Age: 23 Residence: Wexford, Pennsylvania Booking Number: 1904111
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Paul David Ziulkowski
Arrest date: Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 Age: 56 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904130
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Randy Joe Friend
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 Age: 40 Residence: Goshen, Indiana Booking Number: 1904107
Charges: Felony, Possession Methamphetamine
Robert Rolf Rohweder
Arrest date: Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 Age: 34 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904083
Charges: Felony, Theft/With Prior
Timothy Dale Vandertuuk
Arrest date: Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 Age: 47 Residence: Kouts Booking Number: 1904135
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI Prior
Tommy Keith Buckmaster III
Arrest date: Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904120
Charges: Felony, Battery
Tyler James Davis
Arrest date: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 Age: 24 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904149
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
