Elected Merrillville official arrested after reported domestic disturbance, police say

MERRILLVILLE — An elected Merrillville official faces multiple charges after police investigated a domestic disturbance, police said.

Donald Spann, 69, of Merrillville, faces charges of domestic battery, interference with reporting a crime, resisting law enforcement, battery and disorderly conduct, according to Lake Superior Court records. A court appearance was filed on Tuesday for Spann.

Spann serves as a Merrillville councilman for Ward 1, according to the town government site.

At 1:46 p.m. Sunday officers responded after someone called 911 and hung up in the 2600 Block of West 63rd Avenue, according to a release from Merrillville Police Department Assistant Chief Kosta Nuses.

Once in the area, police determined the 911 call was related to a domestic disturbance that had been ongoing. A woman at the scene told offices she had been battered by her spouse, Nuses said.

Upon investigating the incident, police found there was probable cause to arrest the woman's spouse, who is an elected official in the Town of Merrillville, Nuses said.

Police took the Spann into custody Sunday and several charges were presented to the prosecutor’s office. Spann's next court date has not yet been listed.

