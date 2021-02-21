Employee killed, another wounded in stabbing at Indiana State Prison, officials say

MICHIGAN CITY — An inmate at Indiana State Prison stabbed a correctional officer to death and seriously wounded another officer Sunday, Indiana State Police said.
Both correctional officers, whose names have not yet been released, were attacked by inmate Tymetri Campbell, 38, about 2:40 p.m. in a common area, police Sgt. Ted Bohner said.
Both officers were taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City, where one was pronounced dead. The other officer was in serious condition, police said.
Campbell was sentenced in Marion County in January 2004 to 65 years in prison for murder, Indiana Department of Correction records showed.
He was being held on suspicion of murder and other charges in the correctional officers' stabbings, Bohner said.
The Department of Correction offered condolences to the officers and their families in a brief news release, but said no further information would be released.
Indiana State Prison is the state's oldest correctional facility.
It's a maximum security facility, which houses inmates with longer sentences and those convicted of violent crimes.
At least two inmates at the prison have been killed since 2017, according to information obtained by The Times.
Inmate Gerald A. Wharry Jr., 23, died in a stabbing Sept. 19, 2019, at the prison, records show. Wharry was serving a sentence out of Elkhart County for felony battery and escape.
Wharry's fellow inmate, Michael A. Ayers, 27, who was serving sentences for attempted murder and robbery, was charged in January 2020 with one count of murder in Wharry's homicide.
Ayers is currently scheduled to stand trial in January 2022.
Inmate Willie L. Steele, 49, died from a stab wound July 26, 2017, at the prison, records show.
Steele was serving was serving a sentence for the murders of Lillie Miller, 79, and her daughter Doressa Miller, 52 — the grandmother and aunt of a Gary police officer — on Oct. 30, 2009. The women had been bound, scalded with hot water and strangled.
Steele had been released from prison about six weeks earlier after completing a sentence for the rape and murder of Crown Point schoolteacher Vivian Jurincic, 63, in the early 1980s.
Inmate Francisco Amaro, 36, was charged with Steele's murder.
Amaro, who was serving a sentence for murder and domestic battery in Grant County, was found guilty of murdering Steele by a LaPorte Superior Court jury in January 2020. He was sentenced in October to 45 years in prison.
Just last month, Indiana State Police said they were asked to investigate the death of inmate Daniel L. Heflin, 30, who was originally from Goshen.
Heflin was serving a sentence for murder in Elkhart County at the time of his death Jan. 21. The cause and manner of Heflin's death has not yet been released.
