Employee killed, another wounded in stabbing at Indiana State Prison, officials say

MICHIGAN CITY — An inmate at Indiana State Prison stabbed a correctional officer to death and seriously wounded another officer Sunday, Indiana State Police said.

Both correctional officers, whose names have not yet been released, were attacked by inmate Tymetri Campbell, 38, about 2:40 p.m. in a common area, police Sgt. Ted Bohner said.

Both officers were taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City, where one was pronounced dead. The other officer was in serious condition, police said.

Campbell was sentenced in Marion County in January 2004 to 65 years in prison for murder, Indiana Department of Correction records showed.

He was being held on suspicion of murder and other charges in the correctional officers' stabbings, Bohner said.

The Department of Correction offered condolences to the officers and their families in a brief news release, but said no further information would be released.

Indiana State Prison is the state's oldest correctional facility.

It's a maximum security facility, which houses inmates with longer sentences and those convicted of violent crimes.