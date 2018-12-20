HAMMOND — An ex-employee with the Hammond Housing Authority was sentenced this week to a little more than three years in prison for embezzling $633,628 in federal housing assistance money.
Michele Seljan, 48, lives in Kalkaska, Michigan, but previously lived in Hammond. She has admitted to also withholding $201,696 in federal taxes from the IRS by under-reporting her income.
Seljan, a former coordinator in the house authority's Section 8 housing subsidies department, pleaded guilty in May to theft of federal funds and tax evasion.
She has admitted to diverting money into her private banking accounts that she was supposed to be distributing to qualifying landlords.
From 2013 through 2015, Seljan had funds sent from the Hammond Housing Authority to bank accounts she created and made those transactions appear to be legitimate housing assistance recipient payments. During the same time period, Seljan misreported her income, evading more than $200,000 in federal taxes.
In exchange for a reduced sentence, Seljan has agreed to cooperate and reimburse the federal government $835,324 for the entire loss.
According to court documents, Seljan was sentenced to 37 months for each count against her, but she will serve the terms concurrently for a total of 37 months, plus one year of supervised release.
"Ms. Seljan betrayed the public trust by using her position with the Hammond Housing Authority for her own private gain," U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch said earlier this year. "Citizens deserve honest public servants who will efficiently carry out the mission of their agencies. Along with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to investigate and prosecute public corruption across the Northern District of Indiana."
The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Office of Inspector General, and the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation Division.
Seljan has been ordered to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons no later than 9 a.m. on Jan. 30.