GARY — Last month’s federal indictment of an ex-bookkeeper for stealing $12,727 from the Genesis Convention Center appears to have been the tip of the iceberg.
That's according to a new special investigation from the State Board of Accounts obtained by The Times.
The investigation also found city officials did little, outside of questioning employees, to resolve cash shortages in one particular fund maintained by the center.
Victoria Wilson, 52, of Portage, pleaded guilty last month to stealing from the financially troubled center, both as a bookkeeper and interim executive director.
Now a new SBOA special report shows Wilson and her predecessor, Deborah Black, owe the city tens of thousands of dollars for money never deposited and remitted to the city controller’s office, as required.
Black worked there from Nov. 14, 2016, until her resignation Aug. 29, 2017. Wilson was hired in February 2017 to be the center’s bookkeeper and she was promoted to interim executive director of the center in August that same year. She resigned April 27, 2018, records show.
The SBOA investigation covers a time period from Jan. 1, 2017, through May 4, 2018.
A search of public court records show Black has not been charged with wrongdoing.
Black could not immediately reached for comment.
Safe access
Wilson and Black were the only known employees with access to a safe where cash collections for room rental, catering services and bar and concession sales, where they stayed until they were to be remitted to the controller’s office, records show.
As bookkeeper, Wilson was responsible for accounting for cash collected, including issuing receipts to lessees for room rentals, cater services and processing accounts payable vouchers, the SBOA investigation states.
According to Wilson, collections maintained in that safe were not remitted to the controller’s office in a timely fashion, and instead, it was common practice for Black to use cash on hand to purchase money orders and cashiers checks to satisfy invoices owed to vendors, the report states.
Just under $103,900 in receipts and collections never were remitted to the controller’s office. The SBOA’s investigation revealed $39,947.77 went toward paying chefs, disc jockeys, security officers and other vendors.
Black and Wilson must jointly reimburse the city for the remaining $61,892.61 for receipts never remitted to the city controller’s office, the SBOA investigation states.
Additionally, receipts totaling $2,055.04 never were remitted to the controller’s office subsequent to Black’s resignation. Wilson has been requested to pay that back, records show.
Black and Wilson must also reimburse the city $1,000 for a money order purchased by the Genesis center without any supporting documentation.
You have free articles remaining.
“Additionally, the 'payable to' line was blank; therefore, we could not verify the purpose of this disbursement,” SBOA officials wrote.
Sales tax, audit costs
Black and Wilson are also on the hook for failure to remit sales taxes timely for revenue derived from center rentals, concessions and bar sales — all subject to sales tax.
The Indiana Department of Revenue assessed $1,264.41 in fines, penalties and fees against the center for failure to remit sales tax, the report states. Wilson has been asked to reimburse the city that amount.
Wilson and Black also are being asked to reimburse the SBOA for $27,600.61 — costs incurred because of the special investigation of the Genesis Center.
“Audit costs incurred because of poor records, nonexistent records, or any other inadequate bookkeeping practices, or because of theft or a shortage may be the personal obligation of the responsible official or employee,” the SBOA states.
Lack of oversight
A cash change fund, set up to provide change to customers, must always have a $3,000 balance. Periodic counts show the fund was short by hundreds of dollars on April 12, 2016; April 30, 2018; and May 14, 2018.
“Other than inquiries of staff, city officials did not take action to resolve the cash shortages,” the SBOA wrote.
The center is governed by a board of directors, whose members are appointed by Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson. Daily operations are managed by the executive director, who is appointed by the board. The center also employs a full-time bookkeeper to maintain financial records. Politically connected attorney Rinzer Williams III serves as board president.
"The center's management were able to override controls due to the lack of sufficient oversight and monitoring by the Board and/or the city's Management," the SBOA report states. "Lack of oversight and monitoring creates a substantial risk of invalid transactions, accountability, and safeguarding assets, which may result in poor decision-making by the Board and the City."
Freeman-Wilson said the basis of any SBOA has started with an internal audit.
The city learned about the discrepancies through its own internal audit and then immediately referred it to the SBOA, she said.
“We also notified the (Genesis) board that they needed to make a personnel change. In fact, I began working at the Genesis Center 2-3 days a week and my executive assistant began working as the director there in an effort to get a handle on the practices that needed to be corrected. Since that time the Genesis Center has re-established credit with vendors and is carrying their own weight,” Freeman-Wilson said.
The city has an insurance policy that protects it from employee theft up to $50,000, covering Feb. 1, 2017, to Feb. 1 2020, records show.
Wilson agreed last month to cooperate with the investigation into her wrongdoing in exchange for probation. The federal investigation into Wilson found she stole money in 43 unauthorized withdrawals from the center over her tenure there.
The SBOA's finding were forwarded to the Office of the Indiana Attorney General, U.S. attorney and the Lake County prosecutor's office, records show. An investigation of the Genesis Center's finances also were conducted by the U.S. attorney's office, the FBI and the Indiana State Police, resulting in charges against Wilson.