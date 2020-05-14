You are the owner of this article.
Employees suspected of selling narcotics at gas station prompt search, police say
Employees suspected of selling narcotics at gas station prompt search, police say

Griffith Gas Station

State and local authorities converge at the AP Advanced gas station at 305 W. Ridge Road in Griffith Wednesday night.

 Jeff Dildine, The Times

GRIFFITH — After months of investigating, Indiana State Excise Police searched a Griffith gas station and employees' vehicles.

On Wednesday evening, Indiana State Excise Police, assisted by the Griffith Police Department, executed a search warrant at AP Advanced gas station at 305 W. Ridge Road in Griffith.

The execution of the search warrant followed a 4 1/2-month investigation into AP Advanced employees suspected of selling illegal narcotics, said Lindsay Hyer, Alcohol and Tobacco Commission counsel and director of communications.

The Lake County prosecutor’s office issued the search warrant for the business and two vehicles associated with employees. Officers found and seized suspected marijuana, a hand gun and more than $6,000 in cash, Hyer said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, authorities decided to not incarcerate the clerk who is accused of previously selling narcotics to officers. After consulting with a deputy prosecutor, officers forwarded the reports to the Lake County prosecutor’s office to review for charges to be filed.

In addition, the business' tobacco sales certificate was issued a notice of violation for public nuisance as a result of the investigation.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

