Employees suspected of selling narcotics at gas station prompt search, police say

GRIFFITH — After months of investigating, Indiana State Excise Police searched a Griffith gas station and employees' vehicles.
On Wednesday evening, Indiana State Excise Police, assisted by the Griffith Police Department, executed a search warrant at AP Advanced gas station at 305 W. Ridge Road in Griffith.
The execution of the search warrant followed a 4 1/2-month investigation into AP Advanced employees suspected of selling illegal narcotics, said Lindsay Hyer, Alcohol and Tobacco Commission counsel and director of communications.
The Lake County prosecutor’s office issued the search warrant for the business and two vehicles associated with employees. Officers found and seized suspected marijuana, a hand gun and more than $6,000 in cash, Hyer said.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, authorities decided to not incarcerate the clerk who is accused of previously selling narcotics to officers. After consulting with a deputy prosecutor, officers forwarded the reports to the Lake County prosecutor’s office to review for charges to be filed.
In addition, the business' tobacco sales certificate was issued a notice of violation for public nuisance as a result of the investigation.
Brandy Lee Ash
Darren D. Walker
Frank William Zyzanski
Jasmine Pechanta Jamison
Joseph C. Holder
Peter Jesus Hernandez
Sergio Anthony Rosa
Rebuen Cortez Wilson
Carl Lester West
Jimmy Ray Ward
Javante Rommell Toran
Tito Jamal Robinson
Randall Steven O'Connor
Justin Devon Nance
Terence Little III
Michael Gee Allen
Michael H Cowley
Renita Ann Anderson
Alex Durell Luckett
Donnell Lashae Draper Sr.
Eric Daniel Sanchez Sr.
Israel Francis Toledo
Jonathan Carl Wise
Kashif Ali Loveless-Bey
Michael Arthur Branigan Jr.
Terrell Donte Paulk
Winston Williamson Jr.
Brian Alford
Dennis Devon West
Ezekiel Telvert Borland
Jimmy Stephon Brown
Jordan Vincent Al-Akel
Michael Mile Ivezic
Reginald Lee Wilson
Robert Normal Jackson
Steven Matijevich II
Timothy Joseph Ericksen
Zaquana Shaniece Williams
Jason C Sitaras
Curtis DeVonte McDonald
Davonne Lamar Hargrave
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.