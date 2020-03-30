Equipment, tools taken in break-in at Hard Rock Casino construction site

GARY — An estimated $25,000 worth of tools and equipment was taken during a burglary last weekend at the Hard Rock Casino construction site, police said.

An employee with a concrete contractor called Gary police about 6:20 a.m. Monday to report someone broke into two trailers at the site at West 29th Avenue and Burr Street.

The burglary occurred between 3 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday, police said.

The man told police he noticed the gates, which normally would be closed and locked, were open and locks were cut from two trailers.

Concrete cutters, a sweeper, two generators and other tools were stolen, police said.

Police ask anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area last week to call burglary detectives at 219-881-1209. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP, police said.

