Erratic driver crashes on I-65 after generating several 911 calls, police say

A car crashed in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 65 between Crown Point and Lowell just after noon Sunday after several people called 911 to report erratic driving.

Several people called police to complain about an apparently impaired driver weaving in and out of a lane on I-65, Indiana State Police Cpl. Melinda Garcia said.

"They were unable to maintain their lane, according to several callers," she said. "As troopers headed to intercept it, it did crash into the median."

A state trooper arrived at the scene at about 12:10 p.m., Garcia said. The driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

It was not known whether anyone else was in the vehicle or was injured in the crash, she said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

It was not known if the driver was yet under arrest or had been tested for impairment.

