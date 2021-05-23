Estranged wife identifies defendant as man seen near scene of deadly arson fire

CROWN POINT — The estranged wife of a man charged with setting fire to a Hammond home and killing a woman in 2018 testified Friday she thought the woman was right behind her before she climbed onto a ladder to escape the flames and fell.
Robin Gee said she was staying the night with her boyfriend April 14, 2018, at 19 Doty St. in Hammond when her boyfriend's mother, Brenda Young Poole, alerted them the house was on fire.
Gee said Young Poole, 62, went back to her bedroom to look for something.
Flames were at the stairway, making a window the only way out, Gee said.
Her boyfriend, Michael Young, was trying to get his mother and her out a second-floor window when he accidentally fell out of it, she said.
Gee said she turned to Poole Young, who said: "Go ahead, I'm right behind you."
Gee was about halfway down the ladder when she also fell, she testified.
"But she never came out," Gee said of Young Poole.
Gee's estranged husband, Ronald Gee, 45, of Berwyn, Illinois, is charged with murder, attempted murder and arson in connection with the fire. His trial is expected to resume Monday.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie showed Robin Gee a number of surveillance images of a man and an SUV.
She repeatedly identified images of the SUV — including video of the vehicle near the scene of the fire — as a 2003 Ford Explorer she and Ronald Gee owned. Ronald Gee had taken the keys from her before the fire and had control of the Explorer at the time, she said.
Robin Gee also identified a man seen standing at the back of the Explorer as Ronald Gee, saying she recognized his clothing and the way he carried himself.
Defense attorney Kerry Connor objected to Robin Gee's identification of the man as Ronald Gee, but Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota allowed the testimony because of Robin Gee's familiarity with her estranged husband.
Robin Gee said Ronald Gee was upset with her the night of the fire because she had informed him she would not be returning for the night to the home they shared on Chicago's South Side. She had filed for divorce and they were sleeping in different rooms at the time, she said.
Robin Gee testified Ronald Gee told her she wasn't being a good mother to their children and threatened to take them away from her.
She told Ronald Gee "over my dead body," to which he replied, "That can be arranged," she said.
Connor questioned Robin Gee about the conversation, asking if she recalled Ronald Gee told her he might have to work during the time she was away.
Robin Gee said she and Ronald Gee had agreed it would be his weekend with the children, so she told him in a phone conversation he'd have to figure it out.
Connor also questioned Robin Gee about when she moved back into the house in Chicago and what happened to the Ford Explorer.
Robin Gee said she suffered burns on her face, neck, hands and legs. Her hands were permanently disfigured, ending her career as a veterinary technician, she said.
She and her boyfriend moved into the home in Chicago in June 2018, she said.
At the time, Ronald Gee was being held in the Lake County Jail on charges related to the fire.
The Ford Explorer was there when she moved it, but it disappeared from the property a couple of weeks later, she said. She reported the vehicle stolen, she said.