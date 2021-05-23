Estranged wife identifies defendant as man seen near scene of deadly arson fire

She repeatedly identified images of the SUV — including video of the vehicle near the scene of the fire — as a 2003 Ford Explorer she and Ronald Gee owned. Ronald Gee had taken the keys from her before the fire and had control of the Explorer at the time, she said.

Robin Gee also identified a man seen standing at the back of the Explorer as Ronald Gee, saying she recognized his clothing and the way he carried himself.

Defense attorney Kerry Connor objected to Robin Gee's identification of the man as Ronald Gee, but Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota allowed the testimony because of Robin Gee's familiarity with her estranged husband.

Robin Gee said Ronald Gee was upset with her the night of the fire because she had informed him she would not be returning for the night to the home they shared on Chicago's South Side. She had filed for divorce and they were sleeping in different rooms at the time, she said.

Robin Gee testified Ronald Gee told her she wasn't being a good mother to their children and threatened to take them away from her.

She told Ronald Gee "over my dead body," to which he replied, "That can be arranged," she said.