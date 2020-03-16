Evaluations sought after man accused in stabbing 'breaks out' of mental health facility, officials say

CROWN POINT — A defense attorney asked a judge last week to order a mental competency evaluation for a man accused of slitting his own throat and stabbing a maintenance worker last fall after the man again attempted to harm himself.

Julian Cauley, 25, spent time in a Dyer mental facility following the alleged attack Nov. 15 at an apartment building in the 4800 block of Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago.

Cauley was released from the Lake County Jail to a mental health treatment facility in February after his family posted a $3,000 cash bond, records show.

He subsequently "ostensibly broke out of the treatment facility" and attempted to harm himself again, according to court records.

A judge issued a warrant for Cauley's arrest after he failed to appear for a hearing Feb. 21. He was taken into custody Feb. 26 and is currently being held without bond, online records show.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Defense attorney Joshua Mahler filed a motion Thursday and asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas to appoint two mental health experts to determine if Cauley is mentally competent to assist in his own defense.