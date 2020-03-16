You are the owner of this article.
Evaluations sought after man accused in stabbing 'breaks out' of mental health facility, officials say
Evaluations sought after man accused in stabbing 'breaks out' of mental health facility, officials say

CROWN POINT — A defense attorney asked a judge last week to order a mental competency evaluation for a man accused of slitting his own throat and stabbing a maintenance worker last fall after the man again attempted to harm himself.

Julian Cauley, 25, spent time in a Dyer mental facility following the alleged attack Nov. 15 at an apartment building in the 4800 block of Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago.

Cauley was released from the Lake County Jail to a mental health treatment facility in February after his family posted a $3,000 cash bond, records show.

Man accused of slitting own throat, stabbing worker while high on fake pot gets bond reduction

He subsequently "ostensibly broke out of the treatment facility" and attempted to harm himself again, according to court records. 

A judge issued a warrant for Cauley's arrest after he failed to appear for a hearing Feb. 21. He was taken into custody Feb. 26 and is currently being held without bond, online records show.

Defense attorney Joshua Mahler filed a motion Thursday and asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas to appoint two mental health experts to determine if Cauley is mentally competent to assist in his own defense.

Naked man covered in blood said he smoked synthetic marijuana before stabbing, court records allege

Cauley was naked and covered in blood when East Chicago police found him lying on the second floor of the apartment building with a knife nearby in November, court records state.

He allegedly told officers he had smoked a lot of synthetic marijuana and heard voices telling him to kill himself before he stabbed himself and attacked three maintenance workers in the building.

Two of the workers were able to ward off Cauley with a stepladder, but he stabbed the third worker in the arm and chest, court records allege.

Online court records did not indicate Monday when Cauley's next hearing was scheduled.

Julian Cauley

Julian Cauley

