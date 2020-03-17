Evictions halted in Lake, Porter counties; most Porter court action on hold

Porter Superior Court Judge David Chidester has suspended all eviction hearings until June 1, and Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. has imposed a moratorium on all forcible evictions through May 1, due to the rapidly expanding COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Tuesday, Chidester's second-floor courtroom was closed to all but a limited number of staff members at the downtown Valparaiso courthouse until April 22, Chidester said.

The judge said he will conduct hearings each day for those arrested the night before, but will do so using a video-conferencing system between his courtroom and the Porter County Jail.

All criminal cases for those not in custody at the jail will be continued until June 1, he said.

Small claims cases, including collections and evictions, are put on hold until June 1.

"Evictions require a civil sheriff to proceed to an apartment and it would not be fair to that officer to place him or her in jeopardy," Chidester said.

The court will continue hearing protection order cases, but will rule on them electronically.

"Anyone in danger should go to the Caring Place Women's Shelter for protection," Chidester said.