Evidence muddy as hearings end on man's bid to overturn murder convictions

CROWN POINT — Five people dead, all of them cut down by gunfire in one night on the streets of Gary's Aetna neighborhood.

In the nearly 20 years since the mass killing, two different men have confessed.

One of those men, Cleveland "Chris" Bynum, 41, is serving a 300-year prison sentence and says his statements to police were coerced.

The other man, Gerald Mathews, aka Christopher Stokes, 37, was gunned down shortly after making an alleged confession and asking an acquaintance to send a recording and letter to authorities only if something were to happen to him.

Mathews' mother, Sharon Mathews, testified Wednesday she saw the video of her son and believes he was forced to make the confession by someone not visible in the recording.

The letter he allegedly wrote, which mirrored the statement he gave in the video, was not in his handwriting, she said. However, she testified that the signature on the letter appeared to be her son's.

Analysis of DNA evidence in the case failed to link either of the men to two of the women killed the night of Feb. 16, 2000, attorneys said.