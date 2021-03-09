Evidence strong enough in Porter County double slaying to deny bond, judge says

VALPARAISO — John Silva II is not scheduled to stand trial until June 1 for his alleged role in the slaying two years ago of two Lake County teens, but the odds are already stacked against him, according to his second failed bid for bond.
"It is apparent to the Court that, by a preponderance of the evidence, Defendant was more than merely present at the scene of these killings," Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish said in his denial of bond. "Defendant bears significant accomplice liability."
The decision comes after Friday's hearing where prosecutors faced the challenge of showing the judge that there is sufficient evidence of 20-year-old Silva's participation in the Feb. 25, 2019, deaths of 18-year-old Thomas Grill, of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John.
"The evidence leads to the conclusion that, more likely than not, Defendant's actions were a mediate or immediate cause of death of the victims," Fish wrote.
Silva's co-defendant, Connor Kerner, of Valparaiso, was found guilty late last year and subsequently sentenced to 179 years behind bars, which the judge acknowledged was a "de facto" life sentence.
Silva, of Hamlet, was denied bond late last year by retired Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.
But his attorney, John Cantrell, filed for bond again, arguing Bradford denied the bond without a hearing. The judge did so based on evidence from Kerner's trial, at which time Silva did not have an attorney on hand to challenge evidence and witnesses on his behalf, the motion claims.
Silva, who initially told police he was not present during the killings, reportedly later admitted to leaving Valparaiso High School with Kerner on the day in question and traveling together to Kerner's maternal grandparents' home in Boone Township.
Silva said he turned off his location service setting on his cellphone and saw Kerner retrieve a black handgun from the glove box of his vehicle before entering his grandparents' home, according to charging documents.
Silva said he went to the basement of the home and heard Kerner meeting with two people before hearing six gunshots and Kerner yelling, "John, John," police said. A recording of the murders he made was played during Kerner's trial.
When he entered the home's garage, Silva said he saw Lanham lying motionless face-down and Grill lying face-down but alive and making noises, according to charging documents. While wiping up blood with towels provided by Kerner, Silva said he saw Kerner "grab a wrench and his back swing prior to striking Thomas."
Kerner reportedly told a confidential informant he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal in the garage of Kerner's grandparents' home, according to the records.
Kerner loaded the bodies of Grill and Lanham in the trunk of a Honda Civic following their slayings, along with various containers of flammable liquids and set the vehicle on fire.
Silva, who faces two felony counts of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, is scheduled back in court April 29 and May 3, according to court records.