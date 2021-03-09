Evidence strong enough in Porter County double slaying to deny bond, judge says

VALPARAISO — John Silva II is not scheduled to stand trial until June 1 for his alleged role in the slaying two years ago of two Lake County teens, but the odds are already stacked against him, according to his second failed bid for bond.

"It is apparent to the Court that, by a preponderance of the evidence, Defendant was more than merely present at the scene of these killings," Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish said in his denial of bond. "Defendant bears significant accomplice liability."

The decision comes after Friday's hearing where prosecutors faced the challenge of showing the judge that there is sufficient evidence of 20-year-old Silva's participation in the Feb. 25, 2019, deaths of 18-year-old Thomas Grill, of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John.

"The evidence leads to the conclusion that, more likely than not, Defendant's actions were a mediate or immediate cause of death of the victims," Fish wrote.

Silva's co-defendant, Connor Kerner, of Valparaiso, was found guilty late last year and subsequently sentenced to 179 years behind bars, which the judge acknowledged was a "de facto" life sentence.

Silva, of Hamlet, was denied bond late last year by retired Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.