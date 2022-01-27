Ex-ambulance firm owner gets probation

HAMMOND — The former owner of a suburban Lake County ambulance service is avoiding prison for defrauding the government of millions of dollars in health care aid.

Basil Ubanwa, 63, of Crown Point must serve a 12-month period of probation and assessed a $50,000 fine on him.

But U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon declined to imprison Ubanwa under the terms of a plea agreement negotiated last summer between Ubanwa’s attorney, Daniel M. Purdom of Chicago and the U.S. Attorney’s office in Hammond.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Abizer Zanzi states in court papers his office agreed to probation for Ubanwa because of Ubanwa’s health issues as well as to relieve witnesses — Northwest Ambulance Services customers — of the burden of traveling into court to testify at a jury trial.

Ubanwa gave up his right to make the government prove a health care fraud case against him before a jury in return for a leniency.

Ubanwa also has agreed to pay $2.1 million in restitution. The government seized more than $1.9 million from the defendant’s bank accounts six years ago.

Zanzi states in a memo to the court that Ubanwa orchestrated a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid of millions of dollars through a Crown Point-based ambulance company he once owned and operated from 2007 through 2018.

The government claims his company became the second highest Medicare/Medicaid-paid ambulance provider in Indiana, generating $17 million in fees from transporting only 167 patients over those years.

Medicare doesn’t pay the high cost of ambulance transportation of patients requiring dialysis treatment for kidney failure unless the patients are unable to use wheelchair vans.

The government alleged Ubanwa skirted this regulation by instructing his employees to falsify its data to Medicare/Medicaid about the patients' mobility.

The government claimed a former employee told investigators Ubanwa threatened to fire her if she didn’t falsify data as he ordered.

Federal agents observed at least one patient walking on her own from one of Ubanwa’s ambulances into her home after a dialysis treatment.

