Ex-Bears lineman Dan Hampton given probation after pleading guilty to OWI, courts say

CROWN POINT — Former Bears defensive lineman Dan Hampton has been given one year of probation following his guilty plea to an OWI charge, court records state.
According to the stipulated plea agreement, Hampton pleaded guilty to a charge of OWI with a BAC of .15 or greater, a Class C misdemeanor. His other charges, OWI and OWI while endangering a person, have been dismissed, Lake Superior Court records show.
In addition to one year of probation, Hampton was ordered to attend a court-approved program for substance abuse, pay fines, complete a defensive driving course, do 480 hours of community service and was given one year of license suspension with permitted specialized driving privileges.
“Mr. Hampton deeply regrets the decision that he made on that particular evening, but he’s accepted responsibility for his actions and he’s looking forward to successfully completing all the terms of his probation,” Matt Fech, Hamton's attorney, said.
Hampton, 64, a Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer who played with the Bears from 1979 to 1990, currently hosts the "Hamp and O'B" Bears postgame show on WGN Radio.
Hampton was stopped for speeding by a Winfield police officer about 7:24 p.m. Nov. 20 in the 11700 block of Iowa Street, Lake Superior Court records show.
When Hampton rolled down his window, the officer noticed a smell of alcohol coming from Hampton's black Chevrolet truck and saw a silver Yeti cup with red liquid in it in Hampton's cup holder, records state.
The officer also saw a 128-ounce glass jug labeled "Carlo Rossi" in Hampton's truck, which was about a quarter empty and had a lid that appeared to be halfway off, according to court documents.
Hampton looked for his driver's license for about two minutes, but instead handed the officer an Illinois firearm owner's identification card, records state.
The officer wrote in a report Hampton said the firearm owner's care "should do," records state.
The officer noted Hampton's eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred, so he asked if Hampton had been drinking. Hampton allegedly told the officer he drank five beers at his buddy's house in Lowell and he was headed home to Winfield.
Hampton used the frame of his truck to support himself as he stepped out to take field sobriety tests, records state.
When Hampton did not successfully perform field sobriety tests, the officer read Hampton a Miranda warning, records state.
The officer told Hampton he suspected the red liquid in the Yeti cup was from the Carlo Rossi jug and asked Hampton if he'd been drinking and driving. Hampton said he didn't recall, records state.
Hampton refused a portable breath test and a chemical test at the Lake County Jail, so the officer requested a warrant for a blood draw, documents say.
The officer took Hampton to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, where a toxicology report came back about 10:35 p.m. showing Hampton had a serum alcohol level of 216 milligrams per deciliter. That converts to a blood alcohol content of 0.189.
Hampton has several previous drunken driving arrests dating back to 2002, 1997 and 1996, according to CNN.
Hampton's future court appearances have been canceled in light of the agreement.
Staff writer Sarah Reese contributed to this article.