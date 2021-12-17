Ex-Bears lineman's blood alcohol content was 0.189 after OWI arrest, records show

The officer also saw a 128-ounce glass jug labeled "Carlo Rossi" in Hampton's truck, which was about a quarter empty and had a lid that appeared to be halfway off, according to court documents.

Hampton looked for his driver's license for about two minutes, but instead handed the officer an Illinois firearm owner's identification card, records state.

The officer wrote in a report Hampton said the firearm owner's care "should do," records state.

The officer noted Hampton's eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred, so he asked if Hampton had been drinking.

Hampton allegedly told the officer he drank five beers at his buddy's house in Lowell and he was headed home to Winfield.

Hampton used the frame of his truck to support himself as he stepped out to take field sobriety tests, records state. The officer asked him to shut his driver's side door, so it wouldn't get damaged by passing vehicles.

Hampton denied having any head injuries or medical conditions that would prevent him from standing, walking or balancing, records state.