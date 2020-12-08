 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Cedar Lake softball club officer admits stealing $32,000 from team
alert urgent

Ex-Cedar Lake softball club officer admits stealing $32,000 from team

{{featured_button_text}}
Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

HAMMOND — A former president of a Cedar Lake girls softball club is pleading guilty to embezzling $32,000 from the team.

Jessica Guska, 42, of Cedar Lake, appeared Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge John E. Martin to admit she was guilty of wire fraud, a felony punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.

Government prosecutors said Guska stole money from the Cedar Lake-based Riptide Travel Softball organization between August 2018 and October 2019 while she was its president. 

The government alleged she used team money pay her health care, air travel, vacation and property tax bills. She admitted generating false documents to cover up where the money went.

Her expenses included $342 for treatment at Hospice Franciscan in Crown Point, $525 for a flight through Frontier Airlines, more than $200 for a withdrawal at a Florida resort and a more than $1,000 payment to the Lake County Treasurer, charging documents allege.

"When this information came to light, our entire board was disappointed and filled with anguish that the actions of one person have, and will continue to, affect so many people in our community," leaders with Riptide Travel Softball said in a December 2019 statement on social media. 

"We have been working tirelessly to ensure full transparency as we navigate this situation. We have added two new members to the board and have implemented a better check and balance system regarding finances."

Guska had been scheduled to face a jury next month before she signed an agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to forgo her right to a trial.

Guska is agreeing to make restitution to the team in return for prosecutors recommending she receive a reduced sentence.

U.S. District Court Judge Theresa L. Springmann will decide later whether to accept the plea agreement’s terms. No sentencing date has been scheduled.

Guska remains free on bond as she has since July when she was charged.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts