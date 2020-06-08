Ex-cop seeking visits with son he is accused of battering; case pending nearly 4 years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO — A former Porter County police officer is seeking permission from the court to have telephone and video conference contact with his two young children, including one he is accused of battering and leaving disabled with a much shorter life expectancy.

"It is clearly not in his children's best interests to remain completely isolated and apart, especially in our modern age of technology which allows for safe and appropriate access," according to the motion filed on behalf of Curtis Jones.

The motion argues that the court-ordered, no-contact order is "unjust and unnecessary and potentially violative of Defendant's constitutional right against cruel and unusual punishment."

The motion came up for discussion Monday morning and Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford scheduled a hearing for June 24.

He also scheduled an eight-day trial beginning Feb. 2, which will be more than four and a half years after the alleged offense.

Jones, 50, who now is living and working in Florida, is accused of injuring his then-7-month-old son July 24, 2016, and is charged with felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent.