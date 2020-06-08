Ex-cop seeking visits with son he is accused of battering; case pending nearly 4 years

VALPARAISO — A former Porter County police officer is seeking permission from the court to have telephone and video conference contact with his two young children, including one he is accused of battering and leaving disabled with a much shorter life expectancy.
"It is clearly not in his children's best interests to remain completely isolated and apart, especially in our modern age of technology which allows for safe and appropriate access," according to the motion filed on behalf of Curtis Jones.
The motion argues that the court-ordered, no-contact order is "unjust and unnecessary and potentially violative of Defendant's constitutional right against cruel and unusual punishment."
The motion came up for discussion Monday morning and Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford scheduled a hearing for June 24.
He also scheduled an eight-day trial beginning Feb. 2, which will be more than four and a half years after the alleged offense.
Jones, 50, who now is living and working in Florida, is accused of injuring his then-7-month-old son July 24, 2016, and is charged with felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent.
A doctor at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago said the child suffered "the worst brain injury I have ever seen," according to court documents. The doctors determined the injuries were consistent with being shaken and must have occurred during the time he was in the care of Curtis when his former wife and the boy's mother was at her overnight nursing job.
Curtis Jones left the Porter County Sheriff's Department more than a decade ago.
He was in court Monday, along with his attorneys and a courtroom responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by requiring everyone, including the judge, to wear face masks and remain in designated seating marked at a distance from one another.
The motion filed on behalf of Jones argues that he did not "strenuously object" at first to the no-contact order even though he maintains his innocence because he understood the court's concerns and believed the matter would be quickly resolved in his favor.
The case has now "languished" for years without resolution, the motion reads.
Jones is seeking contact with the boy that is the focus of the criminal case and his older brother.
There are several of the children's maternal family members willing to supervise the proposed visits, who would stop them immediately if they became inappropriate, the motion reads.
Jones is seeking two, half-hour visits each week with each child.
It was announced in February that Jones had hired his current attorneys just more than three months after his public defender withdrew from the case after Jones took part in a media interview. The judge stripped Jones of the public defender services and ordered him to hire a private attorney.
Those difficulties, in addition to earlier problems with a private attorney, have contributed to delays in the case.
