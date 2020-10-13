Ex-DAV chief avoids jail time in theft case

Carnagey said he hopes the public will understand the rest of the 2,000 DAV members in Northwest Indiana are law-abiding citizens who help other veterans.

“I had no desire to see Mr. Proctor go to jail. The things he was charged .....wrong isn’t a big enough word. They are definitely out of bounds,” Carnagey said.

The Lake County prosecutor’s office had alleged Proctor stole public donations to DAV between 2011 and 2014, when Proctor was commander of the Crown Point DAV and had access to its bank accounts.

That wasn’t discovered until a DAV check bounced and when confronted, Proctor admitted, “It’s all on me. I’m the one that is responsible for this,” according to court records.

The state alleged there were no records to document $10,084 collected from fundraising events on Veterans Day in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 were ever deposited.

Carnagey said record keeping for Proctor’s chapter was poor and it is unclear how much money was diverted, but an audit showed Proctor made numerous unauthorized withdrawals from DAV bank accounts.