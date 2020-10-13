Ex-DAV chief avoids jail time in theft case

CROWN POINT — A 70-year-old Gary man has agreed to pay $10,084 to a veterans organization to avoid jail time over missing donations.
“This was not a victory,” Robert Carnagey, an official of the Disabled American Veterans organization said Tuesday.
Susan Severtson, a defense attorney for Kent M. Proctor, said, “It’s a fair resolution to a long-pending case and I’m sure he will be law-abiding and successful in the prosecutor’s deferral program.
Proctor, a former local commander of the Indiana Disabled American Veterans, had been prepared to go to trial Tuesday on felony theft charges.
But the trial never took place after Proctor signed a pretrial diversion agreement that he would pay $479 in court costs and commit no crimes over the next 12 months.
If he complies with those terms, the prosecutor’s office will dismiss all criminal charges against him in the fall of 2021.
Proctor also agreed he owes the DAV $10,084. However, Severtson said Proctor won't be charged with a crime if the money is repaid within a year.
The DAV could sue Proctor in civil court if he fails to pay that amount.
Disabled American Veterans is an organization providing aid to disabled veterans and their families, including help filing claims for health care, disability, employment and other financial benefits.
Carnagey said he hopes the public will understand the rest of the 2,000 DAV members in Northwest Indiana are law-abiding citizens who help other veterans.
“I had no desire to see Mr. Proctor go to jail. The things he was charged .....wrong isn’t a big enough word. They are definitely out of bounds,” Carnagey said.
The Lake County prosecutor’s office had alleged Proctor stole public donations to DAV between 2011 and 2014, when Proctor was commander of the Crown Point DAV and had access to its bank accounts.
That wasn’t discovered until a DAV check bounced and when confronted, Proctor admitted, “It’s all on me. I’m the one that is responsible for this,” according to court records.
The state alleged there were no records to document $10,084 collected from fundraising events on Veterans Day in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 were ever deposited.
Carnagey said record keeping for Proctor’s chapter was poor and it is unclear how much money was diverted, but an audit showed Proctor made numerous unauthorized withdrawals from DAV bank accounts.
The Lake County prosecutor’s office first charged Proctor in 2016, but the case circled for about two years without a resolution in the Lake Criminal Court and Veterans Treatment Court, which provides rehabilitation and leniency for defendants who are veterans.
Perkins said she wouldn’t permit any more delays in the 4-year-old case and set it for a bench trial Tuesday.
But the trial never began when the prosecutor’s office agreed to dismiss the case in return for Proctor’s promise to pay restitution.
