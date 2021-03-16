Ex-employee charged with theft from children's choir

CROWN POINT — A Crown Point woman is accused of stealing nearly $3,000 from the Southlake Children's Choir by withdrawing money from the group's bank account, failing to make deposits and making unauthorized debit card purchases.

Jennifer L. Albano, 49, worked as an officer manager for the organization between August 2018 and March 2019, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Albano posted a $1,000 cash bond Monday. She has not yet entered pleas to charges of theft and check fraud.

Southlake Children's Choir contacted Crown Point police in April 2019 after an audit revealed unauthorized cash withdrawals and unauthorized debit card purchases on an organization account, records state.

An investigation found a deficit of $2,974 in the organization's account, including $1,560 in unauthorized withdrawals, $1,282 in missing deposits and $132 in unauthorized purchases at McDonald's, Meijer, Dollar General, Walmart and Cheryl & Company, documents state.

Police spoke with Albano, who claimed she made the transactions on behalf of the organization and not for personal gain, records state.