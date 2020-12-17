 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Gary mayor's close confidant indicted on 3 felony wire fraud charges
breaking top story urgent

Ex-Gary mayor's close confidant indicted on 3 felony wire fraud charges

{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Cossey

Mary Cossey

 Provided

GARY — After months of delay, federal prosecutors on Thursday filed an indictment against an ex-Gary city employee and close confidant of former Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson for wire fraud. 

Mary Cossey, a serial filer in bankruptcy court from Munster, was charged Aug. 4 by way of information in U.S. District Court, but for months, the U.S. Attorney's Office had agreed to hold off formally indicting Cossey in the fraud case. 

Cossey is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on three counts of wire fraud. 

It has not been disclosed why the federal government delayed Cossey's formal indictment by six months, but her attorney, Scott King, has suggested to The Times it was a "pressure tactic" and they may have been relying on Cossey for information in a broader investigation into someone else.

King has said his client is innocent. She has pleaded not guilty.

She worked in Gary government for a few years during Freeman-Wilson's administration, first in a newly created position of director of constituent services in 2013. There, she received an $80,000 annual salary.

She also served as executive director of the Gary Housing Authority. She left Gary government in 2015 before joining NIPSCO as operations manager. In August, the utility confirmed she had taken a leave of absence. 

According to Thursday's indictment, Cossey filed for bankruptcy in September 2010 and June 2012 to prevent foreclosure on her primary residence in Munster, but those petitions were dismissed for failure to make debt payments.

In a third petition for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in 2013, Cossey is accused of concealing more than $250,000 in income and assets, including $187,000 deposited into a bank account owned by an “Individual A.”

"The purpose of Cossey’s scheme was to avail herself of the benefits of bankruptcy — including preventing foreclosure on her home, reducing the majority of her debt on a rental property in Gary ... and eliminating her unsecured debt for pennies on the dollar — without making any of the financial sacrifices required by Chapter 13 debtors," federal prosecutors said in a news release Thursday.

The identity of Individual A, described as a close friend to Cossey, has not been publicly disclosed. Prosecutors refer to the individual as a female in court documents. 

In her bankruptcy filings, Cossey did not disclose her financial relationship with Individual A, and allegedly paid three times more to Individual A than to her trustee in her Chapter 13 bankruptcy case while falling behind in payments, court records state.

In Chapter 13 cases, all projected disposable income must be paid to the bankruptcy trustee and the petitioner must live on a reduced budget to take advantage of debt relief and to maximize debt payments to creditors.  

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In July 2014, the Chapter 13 trustee moved to dismiss her bankruptcy case for failure to make $8,800 in plan payments, while Cossey made over $7,000 in preferential debt payments to Individual A in June and July of that same year. 

This is a violation of bankruptcy law, which bars debtors from favoring some owed creditors at the expense of others, court records state.

For example, a person cannot choose to repay the full amount of a personal debt to a close friend or relative but only pay back a fraction of credit card debt, prosecutors have said. 

Individual A reportedly let Cossey — while Cossey was in the midst of bankruptcy — charge more than $240,000 to her American Express credit card.

Purchases were made on items like clothing, jewelry and accessories, including more than $4,800 in Gucci handbags; a mink jacket costing nearly $2,100 in New York City; and more than $5,800 on shoes and apparel at Neiman Marcus, court records state.

Subpoenas of Individual A's bank account revealed more than 200 cash deposits — totaling $250,000 — between January 2013 and September 2019. Federal agents said frequent, “unusually” large sums of cash deposited to Individual A’s bank account by Cossey likely came from “an outside or non-legitimate source.”

The indictment states Cossey also did not disclose to the bankruptcy trustee that she was terminated by Indiana American Water Company in February 2018 and received over $78,000 in severance pay. Cossey used some of those dollars to pay down her debt to Individual A. 

Cossey also did not receive approval from her bankruptcy trustee to make over $40,000 in payments to BMW Financial Services for a lease of a car. In February 2015, she entered into a 39-month lease for a new BMW convertible, signed by another individual but the payments were made from Cossey's bank account, records allege.  

Individual A paid the American Express credit card bills online, which are processed and cleared "utilizing interstate wire communications" at automated clearing houses in Minnesota and Florida, the indictment states. 

The three wire fraud charges stem from interstate wire payments made to American Express in the amounts of $10,904.62; $5,376.89; and $6,447.72 on July 12, 2016; Nov. 15, 2017; and March 9, 2018. 

Freeman-Wilson, who now is serving as president and CEO of the Chicago Urban League, has not been charged with any wrongdoing, nor is she identified in court records as being connected to the scheme allegations.

She declined to comment on the case this summer. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts