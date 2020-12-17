Ex-Gary mayor's close confidant indicted on 3 felony wire fraud charges

According to Thursday's indictment, Cossey filed for bankruptcy in September 2010 and June 2012 to prevent foreclosure on her primary residence in Munster, but those petitions were dismissed for failure to make debt payments.

In a third petition for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in 2013, Cossey is accused of concealing more than $250,000 in income and assets, including $187,000 deposited into a bank account owned by an “Individual A.”

"The purpose of Cossey’s scheme was to avail herself of the benefits of bankruptcy — including preventing foreclosure on her home, reducing the majority of her debt on a rental property in Gary ... and eliminating her unsecured debt for pennies on the dollar — without making any of the financial sacrifices required by Chapter 13 debtors," federal prosecutors said in a news release Thursday.

The identity of Individual A, described as a close friend to Cossey, has not been publicly disclosed. Prosecutors refer to the individual as a female in court documents.

In her bankruptcy filings, Cossey did not disclose her financial relationship with Individual A, and allegedly paid three times more to Individual A than to her trustee in her Chapter 13 bankruptcy case while falling behind in payments, court records state.