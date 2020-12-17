Ex-Gary mayor's close confidant indicted on 3 felony wire fraud charges

GARY — After months of delay, federal prosecutors on Thursday filed an indictment against an ex-Gary city employee and close confidant of former Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson for wire fraud.
Mary Cossey, a serial filer in bankruptcy court from Munster, was charged Aug. 4 by way of information in U.S. District Court, but for months, the U.S. Attorney's Office had agreed to hold off formally indicting Cossey in the fraud case.
Cossey is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on three counts of wire fraud.
It has not been disclosed why the federal government delayed Cossey's formal indictment by six months, but her attorney, Scott King, has suggested to The Times it was a "pressure tactic" and they may have been relying on Cossey for information in a broader investigation into someone else.
King has said his client is innocent. She has pleaded not guilty.
She worked in Gary government for a few years during Freeman-Wilson's administration, first in a newly created position of director of constituent services in 2013. There, she received an $80,000 annual salary.
She also served as executive director of the Gary Housing Authority. She left Gary government in 2015 before joining NIPSCO as operations manager. In August, the utility confirmed she had taken a leave of absence.
According to Thursday's indictment, Cossey filed for bankruptcy in September 2010 and June 2012 to prevent foreclosure on her primary residence in Munster, but those petitions were dismissed for failure to make debt payments.
In a third petition for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in 2013, Cossey is accused of concealing more than $250,000 in income and assets, including $187,000 deposited into a bank account owned by an “Individual A.”
"The purpose of Cossey’s scheme was to avail herself of the benefits of bankruptcy — including preventing foreclosure on her home, reducing the majority of her debt on a rental property in Gary ... and eliminating her unsecured debt for pennies on the dollar — without making any of the financial sacrifices required by Chapter 13 debtors," federal prosecutors said in a news release Thursday.
The identity of Individual A, described as a close friend to Cossey, has not been publicly disclosed. Prosecutors refer to the individual as a female in court documents.
In her bankruptcy filings, Cossey did not disclose her financial relationship with Individual A, and allegedly paid three times more to Individual A than to her trustee in her Chapter 13 bankruptcy case while falling behind in payments, court records state.
In Chapter 13 cases, all projected disposable income must be paid to the bankruptcy trustee and the petitioner must live on a reduced budget to take advantage of debt relief and to maximize debt payments to creditors.
Support Local Journalism
In July 2014, the Chapter 13 trustee moved to dismiss her bankruptcy case for failure to make $8,800 in plan payments, while Cossey made over $7,000 in preferential debt payments to Individual A in June and July of that same year.
This is a violation of bankruptcy law, which bars debtors from favoring some owed creditors at the expense of others, court records state.
For example, a person cannot choose to repay the full amount of a personal debt to a close friend or relative but only pay back a fraction of credit card debt, prosecutors have said.
Individual A reportedly let Cossey — while Cossey was in the midst of bankruptcy — charge more than $240,000 to her American Express credit card.
Purchases were made on items like clothing, jewelry and accessories, including more than $4,800 in Gucci handbags; a mink jacket costing nearly $2,100 in New York City; and more than $5,800 on shoes and apparel at Neiman Marcus, court records state.
Subpoenas of Individual A's bank account revealed more than 200 cash deposits — totaling $250,000 — between January 2013 and September 2019. Federal agents said frequent, “unusually” large sums of cash deposited to Individual A’s bank account by Cossey likely came from “an outside or non-legitimate source.”
The indictment states Cossey also did not disclose to the bankruptcy trustee that she was terminated by Indiana American Water Company in February 2018 and received over $78,000 in severance pay. Cossey used some of those dollars to pay down her debt to Individual A.
Cossey also did not receive approval from her bankruptcy trustee to make over $40,000 in payments to BMW Financial Services for a lease of a car. In February 2015, she entered into a 39-month lease for a new BMW convertible, signed by another individual but the payments were made from Cossey's bank account, records allege.
Individual A paid the American Express credit card bills online, which are processed and cleared "utilizing interstate wire communications" at automated clearing houses in Minnesota and Florida, the indictment states.
The three wire fraud charges stem from interstate wire payments made to American Express in the amounts of $10,904.62; $5,376.89; and $6,447.72 on July 12, 2016; Nov. 15, 2017; and March 9, 2018.
Freeman-Wilson, who now is serving as president and CEO of the Chicago Urban League, has not been charged with any wrongdoing, nor is she identified in court records as being connected to the scheme allegations.
She declined to comment on the case this summer.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Alexander Marshall
Allen Howard
Andrzej Tylka
Aniya Harris
Ariyan Nickles
Ashton Trice
Austin James Sanders
Bruce Mickael Leipart
Christian Green
Daniel Galloway
Daniel James Boyer
Darian Cooper
David Jagla
David Michael Clark
Deandre Jackson
Deandre Mosely
Deauntre Lester
Delta Wilder
Deshawn Thompson
Devonte Green
Efrain Rodriguez
Eric Colley
Eva Smith
Francisco Jesus Tequimila
Gary Powell
Gilbert Montoya
Gregory Gordon Ward
Jeffrey Toth
Jennifer Kunz
Jeremy Hampton
Jermille Bilal
Jose Valdez
Joseph Trembinski
Joshua Mackey
Juan Gutierrez
Kalad Jamal Makhlouf
Kalon Brandon
Kayla Davis
Kyum Gillis
Luay Atieh
Mark Coleman
Marlin Bullard
Mathew Lukasik
Meagan Anne Boersma
Michael Flores
Michael Valadez
Miguel Rodriguez
Molly Perez
Richard Braun
Rodney Steven Perry Jr.
Scott Donald Hansen
Tashonda Sashington
Teresa Blue
Terrence Barnes
Thapelo Khoabane
Theodore Jackson
Toraus Eason
Vincent Burns
Zsa Zsa Banks
Darius Ra'Shawn McCoy
Felipa Corral
Janessa Lynn McKinley
Jessica Erin Branik
Laurence Wince-Smith
Lori Ann Cooper
Maurice Andrew Turner
Michael Stephen McGinnis Jr.
Reginald Laverne Lipscomb
Robert Daniel Rodriguez
Shawn Thomas Silver
Daniel Brian Skonieczny
Steve Cichy
Steve Winifrey Smith
Timothy David Heeringa
John P. Mancilla
Miguel Manzano
Sergio Martinez-Rodriguez
Blake R. O'Neil
Brock T. Peart
Austin James Sanders
Al Matthew Sepulveda
Cameron Valenclay Simmons
Shaquille Hill Thompson
Gage Abramson-Lambert
Joshua Bruce Unland
Nathaniel David Alicea
Skylar Arianna Walls
Deontae James Williams
Terell Ates
Tessa Paige Baumgartner
Romello Leshun Berry
Steven Michael Boyd II
Nikola Colovic
Keith Allan Durbin
Kevin Shawn Dyer
Frederick Lavell Fenderson
Richard William Gale
Kevin Christopher Gibbons
Anthony Theo Glenn
Timothy R. Griggs
Karem Mahmud Ihweih
Joseph Charles Balas
Michael Boyd II
Elizabeth Ann Cohen
Melody Dean
Robert Dale Eskew
Mike Everett Glinsey Jr.
Stewart L. Jackson
Neal Glenn Kallay
Jeremiah R. Lipscomb
Francesca Spring Olavarria
Michael Todd Paul
James Martin Purnell
Michael Philip Sisiliano
Alexander Ann Becich
Anthony Soloman Moss
Austin Leonard Williams
Brandon James Mihalik
Brian Louis Ward
Oscar Saul Castro
Jason Wesolek
Joshua James Jordan
La Veras Demere Jefferson
Leah Jeanne Hasza
Michael Anthony Manhatton
Michael G. Dragash
Roberto Paul Cruz
Stephen L. Russell
Joshua Adam Bedford
Lorenzo Vonell Bonds
Ajene Bomani Dunbar
Nyssa Lynn Wistrom Brodman
Ezra Nathaniel Edwards
James Adom Collins
James Dennis Coffman
Robert Dillon Cloud
Jamiel Anthony Powell
Jarrell Kewon Harmon
Kevin Dawaun Johnson
Nydia Myrna Chambers
Derrick Evans
Randall Allan Hearn
Raul Quezada Jr.
Rebecca Anne Wasserman
Willie James Tyron Irvin
Richard Donnell Tate III
Susan Janet Lindberg
Yaw Dei Appiah
Dillon Kenlee Johnson
Robert M. McGreal
Antonia Lashae Mosley
Lynsey Marie Nagel
Griffin Paul Roubideaux
Christian Saavedra
Zathera Desean Stewart
Jesse M. Villarreal
Porche Ward
Shawanna Moneka Wilburn
Jodeci Da Von Williams
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.