Ex-girlfriend pretended to be man's sister to get at him in Portage workplace, police say

PORTAGE — An 18-year-old Illinois woman wound up behind bars and was issued a trespass warning after allegedly showing up at the workplace of her former boyfriend claiming to be his sister and seeking house keys in the wake of their aunt's stroke, police said.

The boyfriend told Portage police the woman was mad because he is now dating someone else and she wants to break them up.

Tiauna Lee, of Chicago Heights, was taken to the Porter County jail early Wednesday on charges of false informing and possessing marijuana.

Two men in a vehicle with Lee were also arrested on a marijuana possession charge. They were identified by police as Jayden Hudson, 18, and Dezmond Barner, 19, both of Chicago Heights.

Police said they were called out shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday to a company at the AmeriPlex at the Port business park for suspicious people entering the building without permission seeking an employee.

While the group initially left, they returned while police were there and Lee told an officer she was seeking the employee, who she claimed to be her brother, in order to get house keys since their aunt had a stroke, the incident report says.