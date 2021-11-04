Ex-girlfriend pretended to be man's sister to get at him in Portage workplace, police say

PORTAGE — An 18-year-old Illinois woman wound up behind bars and was issued a trespass warning after allegedly showing up at the workplace of her former boyfriend claiming to be his sister and seeking house keys in the wake of their aunt's stroke, police said.
The boyfriend told Portage police the woman was mad because he is now dating someone else and she wants to break them up.
Tiauna Lee, of Chicago Heights, was taken to the Porter County jail early Wednesday on charges of false informing and possessing marijuana.
Two men in a vehicle with Lee were also arrested on a marijuana possession charge. They were identified by police as Jayden Hudson, 18, and Dezmond Barner, 19, both of Chicago Heights.
Police said they were called out shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday to a company at the AmeriPlex at the Port business park for suspicious people entering the building without permission seeking an employee.
While the group initially left, they returned while police were there and Lee told an officer she was seeking the employee, who she claimed to be her brother, in order to get house keys since their aunt had a stroke, the incident report says.
The employee was hesitant at first to talk to officers and kept saying, "I'm not here," police said.
He denied talking to Lee or inviting her to the business and reportedly told police he did not want her to know he was there.
Lee then changed her story and claimed she was the employee's stepsister, while Hudson and Barner claimed to be his cousins, police said.
Police said after smelling marijuana in the group's vehicle, officers found the illegal drug and all three were taken into custody. They were also issued trespass warnings for the business.
The employee appeared concerned about being held to blame for the group's arrest and said he only wanted Lee to leave, police said.
Another employee said she was told Lee often makes a scene and tries to get her former boyfriend fired, according to police.