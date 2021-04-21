Ex-Lake County official accused of dealing drugs hires attorney in Wisconsin case

Former Lake County Recorder Michael B. Brown has hired an attorney to defend him against a Wisconsin felony charge for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a crime punishable by up to 3 1/2 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Brown appeared Wednesday alongside his lawyer, Robert A. Kennedy, in the Circuit Court of the 9th Judicial Court in Forest County, Wisconsin, to complete his initial court appearance following Brown's arrest last month.

During the brief court session, Kennedy waived the formal reading of the charges against Brown and Judge Leon Stenz set Brown's preliminary hearing for 2 p.m. May 26. Stenz also agreed to allow Brown to remain free while his case is pending.

Brown's court hearings are being conducted through videoconferencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to court records, Brown was pulled over at 12:20 a.m. March 15 while driving with only one headlight on State Highway 32 through the town of Wabeno, Wisconsin, approximately 50 miles south of Brown's new home in Iron River, Michigan, which is located toward the western end of the Upper Peninsula.