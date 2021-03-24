Ex-Lake County official nabbed on drug-dealing charge in Wisconsin traffic stop

Former Lake County Recorder Michael B. Brown is facing a felony charge in Wisconsin for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a crime punishable by up to 3 1/2 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
According to court records, Brown was pulled over at 12:20 a.m. March 15 while driving with only one headlight on State Highway 32 through the town of Wabeno, Wisconsin, approximately 50 miles south of Brown's new home in Iron River, Michigan, which is located toward the western end of the Upper Peninsula.
After making contact with Brown, Sgt. Adam Boney, of the Forest County Sheriff's Department, smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside Brown's car that also had three passengers younger than 18, according to court records.
Court records indicate Brown told the officer he had a jar of marijuana between the driver's seat and front passenger seat, at which point Brown was taken into custody and Boney requested backup.
A police search of Brown's vehicle found a glass Ball jar with 10.6 grams of a green leafy substance that later tested positive for marijuana, according to court records.
Brown also had in his vehicle two digital scales with green plant residue, an opened box of 100 plastic sandwich bags, a package of organic hemp rolling papers, and $2,840 cash in $100 and $20 bills, court records show.
Brown told police he does not sell marijuana, the marijuana in his car was old, and he merely was transporting the drug items from his former Indiana home to his new place in Michigan, court records state.
Boney said the marijuana appeared to be fresh, not old, since it was moist and would not crumble when squeezed. He also said the sandwich bags appeared to be new and both scales worked since their batteries still had a charge.
Brown, 37, was booked in the Forest County Jail. He paid a $2,000 cash bond on March 16 to be released, according to court records.
His initial court hearing was held Tuesday, and Brown was read the charges and possible penalties. He requested time to hire an attorney or seek legal assistance from the state public defender.
Brown's next court date is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. April 7 in the Forest County Circuit Court.
This is the second arrest in as many years for Brown, who was taken from his Lake Station home Feb. 10, 2020, and charged with eight felonies for allegedly battering his pregnant girlfriend.
Those charges later were dismissed after Brown's attorneys provided Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter's office with videos showing the alleged victim in the case hitting Brown in front of children on multiple occasions and defecating on his personal belongings in another incident.
Brown also was scrutinized by the Democratic-controlled Lake County Council in 2019 after council members heard Brown was chronically absent from the county recorder's office to which the Democrat was elected in 2012 and 2016.
Multiple county employees and officials told the county council Brown was a constant no-show at his government center office after a subordinate sued him for sexual harassment in 2017. The county settled the lawsuit for $185,000 in October 2018.
The county council launched an investigation into Brown's absenteeism and cut his salary to $1 in the proposed 2020 county budget. His salary later was restored after he vowed to start showing up to work.
In a July 2019 interview with The Times, Brown conceded he had reduced his office hours, but insisted he remained available to his staff.
Even so, recorder's office employees and county leaders confirmed that his deputy, Gina Pimentel, had to take over daily management duties, including representing the recorder's office at county council meetings. Pimentel last year was elected county recorder.
Brown's behavior in office also has spurred the Indiana General Assembly to craft House Bill 1030 to make it easier to remove a county elected official who simply refuses to show up for work.