Ex-Lake County official pleads guilty to reduced drug charge in Wisconsin

Former Lake County Recorder Michael B. Brown was fined $500, plus court costs, after pleading no contest to misdemeanor possession of marijuana Monday in a northern Wisconsin courtroom.
According to court records, Wisconsin Assistant District Attorney Alexander Seifert and Brown's attorney, Robert A. Kennedy Jr., jointly recommended amending the charge against Brown from felony possession of marijuana with intent to deliver to misdemeanor marijuana possession as part of a plea deal.
Records show Forest County Judge Leon Stenz confirmed Brown was freely, voluntarily and intelligently entering his plea, and waiving his constitutional rights and right to trial, before agreeing there was a sufficient factual basis to convict Brown on the amended charge.
According to court records, Brown was remorseful about his conduct and does not plan to appeal the judge's guilty finding.
Brown's $2,000 cash bond then was applied to his fine and court costs, and Brown returned to his new home on the western side of Michigan's upper peninsula with $444.50 in his pocket, records show.
He was facing the possibility of spending up to 3 1/2 years in prison and a $10,000 fine under the original felony drug dealing charge.
According to court records, Brown was pulled over at 12:20 a.m. March 15 while driving with only one headlight on State Highway 32 through the town of Wabeno, Wisconsin.
Police said a search of Brown's vehicle uncovered a glass Ball jar with 10.6 grams of a green leafy substance that later tested positive for marijuana.
He also had in his vehicle two digital scales with green plant residue, an opened box of 100 plastic sandwich bags, a package of organic hemp rolling papers, and $2,840 cash in $100 and $20 bills, records show.
Brown told police he does not sell marijuana, the marijuana in his car was old, and he merely was transporting the drug items from his former Indiana home to his new place in Michigan, court records state.
The 37-year-old Democrat served as Lake County recorder from 2013 to 2020.
Brown's tenure was marred by rampant, unexplained absenteeism from his office in the Lake County Government Center and a 2018 sexual harassment settlement that cost county taxpayers $185,000, records show.
