Ex-Lake County official pleads guilty to reduced drug charge in Wisconsin

Former Lake County Recorder Michael B. Brown was fined $500, plus court costs, after pleading no contest to misdemeanor possession of marijuana Monday in a northern Wisconsin courtroom.

According to court records, Wisconsin Assistant District Attorney Alexander Seifert and Brown's attorney, Robert A. Kennedy Jr., jointly recommended amending the charge against Brown from felony possession of marijuana with intent to deliver to misdemeanor marijuana possession as part of a plea deal.

Records show Forest County Judge Leon Stenz confirmed Brown was freely, voluntarily and intelligently entering his plea, and waiving his constitutional rights and right to trial, before agreeing there was a sufficient factual basis to convict Brown on the amended charge.

According to court records, Brown was remorseful about his conduct and does not plan to appeal the judge's guilty finding.

Brown's $2,000 cash bond then was applied to his fine and court costs, and Brown returned to his new home on the western side of Michigan's upper peninsula with $444.50 in his pocket, records show.

He was facing the possibility of spending up to 3 1/2 years in prison and a $10,000 fine under the original felony drug dealing charge.