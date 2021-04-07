Ex-Lake County official struggling to find attorney to represent him on Wisconsin drug-dealing charge

According to court records, Brown was pulled over at 12:20 a.m. March 15 while driving with only one headlight on State Highway 32 through the town of Wabeno, Wisconsin, approximately 50 miles south of Brown's new home in Iron River, Michigan, which is located toward the western end of the Upper Peninsula.

A police search of Brown's vehicle found a glass Ball jar with 10.6 grams of a green leafy substance that later tested positive for marijuana, according to court records.

He also had in his vehicle two digital scales with green plant residue, an opened box of 100 plastic sandwich bags, a package of organic hemp rolling papers, and $2,840 cash in $100 and $20 bills, court records show.

Brown told police he does not sell marijuana, the marijuana in his car was old, and he merely was transporting the drug items from his former Indiana home to his new place in Michigan, court records state.

Brown, 37, was booked in the Forest County Jail. He paid a $2,000 cash bond March 16 to be released, according to court records.

Stenz agreed Wednesday to allow Brown to remain free while his case is pending.