Ex-officer charged with murder, assisting a criminal

CROWN POINT — A former Gary police officer was arrested Monday in Lafayette on charges he worked with a co-defendant to shoot a man to death Sept. 22 in an alley in Gary's Midtown section, officials said.

David Finley, 42, served as a Gary officer from July 2009 until his resignation shortly after his indictment in September 2012 on federal drug and gun charges, U.S. District Court records show.

Documents unsealed Tuesday show Finley was charged in Lake Criminal Court with murder, felony assisting a criminal and misdemeanor assisting a criminal. He had not yet entered pleas.

Finley is accused of driving Jarvis Sanders, 21, to an area near the 2200 block of Broadway and picking him up after Sanders shot 25-year-old Terry L. Davis multiple times in an alley behind an abandoned liquor store.

Sanders was arrested about a week after the homicide and pleaded not guilty to murder. He was being held without bond.

Finley was arrested by members of the Gary Police Department in partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, Gary Police Chief Brian Evans said.

"The Gary Police Department is committed to bringing perpetrators of crime to justice," Evans said. "No matter who they are or once were."

Piecing together the evidence

Detectives recognized Finley as the driver of the SUV in a surveillance video gathered as part of the investigation, according to court records.

After The Times published a story Sept. 30 about how license plate reader technology was used to secure charges against Sanders, Gary police Detective Sgt. Edward Gonzalez answered an anonymous call to the Metro Homicide Unit.

The caller, who refused to give his name, told the detective he was in a white vehicle the day of the homicide and gave "him" a ride but declined to elaborate, according to documents.

Gonzalez recognized Finley's voice from previous interactions and attempted to arrange an interview, but no one showed up at the scheduled time, records state. Investigators suspected Finley was attempting to distance himself from Sanders.

Gary police found Davis unresponsive after responding about 10:50 a.m. Sept. 22 to a report of shots fired and a possible man down in the alley. Davis, who was shot in the head and neck, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gary Officer Donald Briggs recognized Davis from a previous interaction and told detectives Davis and Sanders were known to frequent a gas station in the 2200 block of Broadway but had been involved in an incident that led to a falling out between them, records state.

Briggs and Officer Eric Green went to the gas station the next day with detectives from the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit and found footage of Sanders in the gas station shortly before the shooting, according to documents.

Police also gathered video from a business at 23rd Avenue and Broadway, which showed a man in dark clothing and yellow shoes get into a white SUV after the shooting.

One witness, whose account of the shooting was corroborated by the videos, told police Sanders wanted to kill Davis because the two had been having disputes for some time, records state.

After the shooting, Sanders told the witness, "I finally caught his (expletive)," referring to Davis, documents state.

After Sanders' arrest, detectives again reviewed surveillance videos in an attempt to identify the white SUV.

The footage showed the SUV's driver entered the gas station at 22nd Avenue and Broadway, picked up Sanders and pulled out of the lot, records state.

Minutes later, Sanders was seen emerging from the alley were the homicide took place, according to documents. The driver of the white SUV immediately pulled out onto Broadway, picked up Sanders and sped south.

Another surveillance video showed the driver of the SUV aggressively passing a vehicle in the 2500 block of Broadway as it continued to speed south, records state.

Detectives entered the SUV into the city's license plate reader system and learned the vehicle traveled to Merrillville before heading back north to the area of Ridge Road and Interstate 65 in the hours after the homicide.

Video from the area of 61st Avenue and Broadway showed Sanders get out of the white SUV while it was parked near a business and change his clothing, records state.

Detectives recognized the driver as Finley and learned the SUV was registered to an associate of Finley's.

Finley was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail.

Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said detectives were determined to seek justice in the case.

"Sgt. Gonzalez did a great job," he said.

Ex-cop served federal time

In his previous federal case, Finley pleaded guilty in February 2013 to making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm and distributing marijuana.

He was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison. The U.S. attorney's office argued for a longer sentence, noting Finley was the only defendant at that time known to have submitted false character letters.

Finley's attorneys wrote in court filings he suffered brain trauma during an on-duty accident in 2010 and was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Finley claimed his mental state was altered by the crash and he was manipulated by a federal informant into participating in illegal activities.

He completed a straw purchase of a firearm at a Calumet Township gun dealer, where he received a law enforcement discount, and purchased marijuana for the informant, according to court filings.

Finley also was indicted in U.S. District Court on charges he was dealing cocaine, but those counts were dropped after authorities learned the substance was "sham cocaine." Finley used the substance, which was legal, as a workout stimulant, a defense attorney wrote.

A federal judge granted Finley's request in 2017 for early termination from supervised release at the recommendation of probation officials.

A mental health assessment at that time showed he needed no services, and he was found to be at low risk for recidivism, records state.

Anyone with additional information about Davis' homicide is asked to call detectives at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.