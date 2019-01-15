EAST CHICAGO — A female probationary officer says she was forced to quit because she planned to come forward with allegations that in his role as a school resource officer, Juda Parks sought naked photos while she was a 17-year-old student at Central High School.
That’s according to an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint filed Tuesday against the city of East Chicago.
Ex-officer Madelline Melendez’s EEOC complaint against the city also alleges Parks texted her in 2018 seeking nude images of her when he was an officer on duty.
Melendez’s complaint comes on the heels of another ECPD female trainee, Ashly Rodriguez, going to her superiors Dec. 24 with a sexual harassment complaint against Parks, claiming he solicited naked photos from her on more than one occasion.
Rodriguez also filed a formal EEOC complaint Tuesday against City Hall, alleging she was subjected to “quid pro quo sexual harassment” in a hostile work environment within the East Chicago Police Department.
Rodriguez’s complaint alleges she was treated less favorably because of her gender and when she refused requests for nude photos and sexual advances from Parks, who has been on the force nearly 20 years.
The complaints were filed against the city for sex discrimination and retaliation, and does not mention Parks by name. However, their attorney, Christopher Cooper, confirmed Parks is the officer at the center of the allegations.
Melendez, 24, states in the complaint she put the city on notice this month of her allegations against a politically connected Parks, and further claims the city terminated her Monday by way of constructive discharge — she was forced to quit or be fired — in retaliation.
Melendez and another officer, Mitchell Tipton, were given five-day suspensions earlier this month in connection with what Hobart detectives described as a domestic altercation Dec. 30 in a home they shared in Hobart.
Cooper said Melendez was the one who called police the night of the alleged argument in Hobart to have her roommate, Tipton, removed from the home.
According to the initial police report from Hobart, at one point during the argument, Melendez was allegedly pushed and the push caused her to fall into her 4-year-old daughter. The girl smacked her face on the wall, leading to injury.
“If she thought she could lose her job over it, would she have called police? Probably no,” Cooper said. “But that’s not a basis for termination.”
No charges were filed against either in the case and they were able to return to work after the police chief's five-day suspension period.
Cooper said his client came into work for her shift Monday and was given two choices — to quit or face termination.
“The suspicion kicks in because the intent was to suspend her, but when (the city) got wind that she, too, was going to make allegations against the city and one of its officers, the knee-jerk reaction was to terminate her,” Cooper said.
Parks remained on the Police Department’s payroll Tuesday, days after Rodriguez’s sexual harassment allegations were first published in The Times, according to sources familiar with the situation.
Parks, who is also an ex-city councilman, was convicted of two misdemeanors in federal court in 2013 for failing to file his taxes two years in a row. He was allowed to keep his job after that and has worked security for the district at East Chicago Central High School.
“East Chicago is an anomaly in the policing world because officers who commit the very serious crimes are retained … You don’t get convicted of tax evasion and stay a police officer. That’s unheard of,” said Cooper, who routinely represents police officers in lawsuits as a member of the FOP Legal Defense Plan. “Based on the nature of what happened, both (Tipton and Melendez) should have been given the benefit of the doubt. I’m saying that many police agencies would have conducted a thorough investigation.”
Cooper said he believes the city likely terminated Tipton, too, to make it look as though Melendez’s termination was not related to her allegations against the city and Parks, but tied to the domestic incident reported to Hobart police.
Tipton told The Times he was not given a reason for his termination, though he said he believes the incident in Hobart was blown out of proportion. He said he and Melendez were roommates, not in a relationship as the Hobart police report suggested, and he was surprised when he was asked to resign Monday.
Mayor Anthony Copeland, through a spokesperson, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon, when the EEOC complaint was filed.
East Chicago Police Chief Frank Smith, through attorney Darnail Lyles, also could not immediately be reached for comment.
A message left on Parks’ cellphone was not returned Tuesday night.
Cooper said he believes Parks should be placed on leave pending the outcome of an investigation and not be allowed to work security at the high school given the allegations.
Melendez wants her job back, he said. Both Rodriguez and Melendez also want reasonable compensation for the harassment and discrimination they have allegedly been subjected to, he added.
East Chicago Police Chief Frank Smith has come under fire for not placing Parks on leave when he first learned of Rodriguez’s harassment complaint Dec. 24.
Smith, through his attorney, said Monday the city’s human resources department is looking into the matter.