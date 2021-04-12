Ex-Portage clerk-treasurer fails to dodge felony conviction

VALPARAISO — Years of effort putting himself through college and law school while working his way up through the ranks in Portage to elected clerk-treasurer came crashing down Monday for Chris Stidham as a judge opted to label his offenses a felony rather than a misdemeanor.
"It is not with joy that I do this Mr. Stidham," Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer said.
The felony conviction strips the 38-year-old of several basic rights and jeopardizes his legal career, the judge acknowledged.
But Stidham's decision to misuse his position as clerk-treasurer in 2015 and 2016 to pay tens of thousands of dollars in city funds to companies registered to his then-girlfriend and current wife, Rachel E. Glass, involved planning designed to minimize his chances of being caught, Clymer said.
"This was more than one event," the judge said, in the wake of defense claims that Stidham's behavior was an aberration. "This was a planned scheme."
Stidham, just moments before sentencing, called on the judge to exercise his right to enter the felony conflict of interest charge as a misdemeanor, saying, in part, he has a family to support.
Stidham apologized to his fellow one-time city officials, some of whom were in attendance during the sentencing hearing, as well as to the residents of Portage. He voiced sorrow over the loss of friendships with those he worked in public office.
The felony conviction was requested at the start of Monday's hearing by Portage Mayor Sue Lynch, a fellow Democrat, who described how Stidham's failure to properly run the office cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars in cleanup and IRS penalties.
"The citizens of our city need to be made whole," she said.
The plea agreement in the case called for formal probation rather than jail time, and Clymer sentenced Stidham to a one-year period.
Stidham also was required to pay back $56,565, which was to be finalized following the sentencing hearing.
Special Prosecuting Attorney Stanley Levco, in calling for the felony conviction, said Stidham's actions violated the public's trust as a public official in a way that would not have been the same had he committed them while serving as say, a private accountant.
Defense attorney Paul Stracci pointed out Stidham's lack of prior criminal history and argued the criminal behavior was out of character for his client, who had worked so hard to accomplish what he had in life.
"Chris is really an inspirational story," he said.
A group of former city officials had voiced concern ahead of the hearing that justice may not be served and had called on Clymer to reject the proposal to allow the felony count to be reduced to a misdemeanor.
"Accepting a 'sweetheart plea' for Mr. Stidham could easily create an appearance of favoritism for the 'politically connected,'" according to a letter from former Portage Mayor John Cannon, former Portage City Councilman William Fekete, former Portage Street and Sanitation Superintendent Steve Nelson and former Portage Board of Works member Ron Necco.
Facing sentencing July 1, though in federal court, is former Republican Portage Mayor James Snyder, who was found guilty a second time last month on a federal bribery charge, stemming from accusations he accepted a $13,000 check from a local trucking firm seven years ago to corruptly influence the purchase of $1.125 million in garbage trucks.