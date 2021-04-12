Ex-Portage clerk-treasurer now a convicted felon

VALPARAISO — Years of effort putting himself through college and law school while working his way up through the ranks in Portage to elected clerk-treasurer came crashing down Monday for Chris Stidham as a judge opted to label his offenses a felony rather than a misdemeanor.

"It is not with joy that I do this Mr. Stidham," Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer said.

The felony conviction strips the 38-year-old of several basic rights and jeopardizes his legal career, the judge acknowledged.

But Stidham's decision to misuse his position as clerk-treasurer in 2015 and 2016 to pay tens of thousands of dollars in city funds to companies registered to his then-girlfriend and current wife, Rachel E. Glass, involved planning designed to minimize his chances of being caught, Clymer said.

"This was more than one event," the judge said, in the wake of defense claims that Stidham's behavior was an aberration. "This was a planned scheme."

Stidham, just moments before sentencing, called on the judge to exercise his right to enter the felony conflict of interest charge as a misdemeanor, saying, in part, he has a family to support.