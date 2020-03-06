Ex-Portage mayor's law team pursues double jeopardy argument

HAMMOND — Lawyers for former Portage Mayor James E. Snyder are asking a judge to cancel his upcoming bribery charge.

Snyder’s defense team is making new arguments that this second jury trial, now scheduled to begin April 27, is barred by the constitution ‘s prohibition against double jeopardy — trying someone twice for the same crime.

The defense also argues Snyder can never get a fair trial now because of prosecutorial misconduct that took place in his first trial last year.

Federal prosecutors have yet to respond to this new defense motion.

Federal prosecutors first charged Snyder in November 2016 with two bribery counts and one tax evasion count.

A jury, overseen by U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Van Bokkelen, heard evidence in the case against Snyder early last year.

Jurors acquitted Snyder of one bribery count alleging he corruptly arranged for the city of Portage to award public vendor contracts for towing services.

But the same jury found Snyder guilty of the other bribery count, that he corruptly arranged for Portage to award a truck sales firm $1.125 million in government contracts before he solicited their paying him a $13,000 bribe in return.