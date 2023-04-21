Attorney Christopher Stidham, who was convicted two years ago of misusing city dollars while serving as clerk-treasurer in Portage, has been publicly reprimanded by the Indiana Supreme Court for failing to reveal to a client that he had received a professional suspension, records show.

The agreed-to order found Stidham violated Indiana Professional Conduct Rules by "failing to act with reasonable diligence and promptness" and "failing to keep a client reasonably informed about the status of a matter and failure to explain a matter to the extent reasonably necessary to permit a client to make informed decisions."

Stidham was hired by the client in question in April 2021 in a criminal case involving allegations of possessing marijuana and paraphernalia, the order says.

"In the months that followed an initial phone conversation, client was unable to speak to respondent (Stidham) about his case despite a series of attempts," the Supreme Court said.

An interim suspension was ordered against Stidham on Aug. 10, 2021, "in an unrelated disciplinary matter, which became effective immediately."

Stidham did not notify his client as is required, the court said.

"Client retained a different attorney and later entered into a pretrial diversion agreement with the state," the order says of the client's underlying criminal case. "Respondent apologized to client afterwards and issued a full refund."

The court order says, "The parties propose the appropriate discipline is a public reprimand."

Stidham was convicted in April 2021 of misusing his position as clerk-treasurer in 2015 and 2016 to pay tens of thousands of dollars in city funds to companies registered to his then-girlfriend, Rachel Glass. The scheme involved planning designed to minimize his chances of being caught, Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer said at the time.

"This was more than one event," the judge said, in the wake of defense claims that Stidham's behavior was an aberration. "This was a planned scheme."

Glass, who later married Stidham, pleaded guilty in June 2021 to her role in the case.

Rachel Stidham pleaded guilty as charged to a misdemeanor count of deception and was sentenced to four months of probation and court costs, Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco said.

