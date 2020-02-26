Ex-teacher's aide released after serving 14 months in isolation for child porn

CROWN POINT — A former photography club director and teacher's aide at Lake Ridge Schools was sentenced to time served Wednesday for possession of child pornography and obstruction of justice.

Aaron Lopez Saldana, 49, had been in custody since his arrest Dec. 8, 2018, after investigators learned he'd been videotaping prepubescent and teenage boys without their knowledge as they showered or used the restroom at his home.

Saldana was held in isolation in a cell for 23 hours a day during his time at the Lake County Jail, which was a "hard time" setting, defense attorney Michael Lambert said.

Lambert said Saldana had no other criminal history and asked that Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas sentence Saldana to time served.

After the hearing, Lambert said Saldana was held in isolation for his protection because of the nature of the charges he was facing.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip asked Cappas to sentence Saldana to a maximum term of 2½ years because he was in a position of trust as leader of the photography club when he committed his crimes.

Saldana pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to two counts, both Level 6 felonies. With credit for good time, Saldana was about 15 days shy of completing a maximum sentence.