Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

NEW CHICAGO — A woman who lost her bid to serve on the Town Council last month has an active warrant for her arrest for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the New Chicago Police Department, where she worked as clerk.

Jamie L. Murga was charged Thursday with theft and official misconduct, according to Lake County Superior Court charging documents. 

Murga allegedly confessed to stealing the money on Oct. 11 — less than a month before she was to appear on the Nov. 5 ballot running for Town Council Ward 4.

According to police, she allegedly admitted she had been stealing from the department for a long time and attempted to pay the money back, but became “overwhelmed” and wanted to “come clean.”

“She further stated she knew she was in trouble and she ‘messed up’ and was prepared to deal with the consequences of her actions,” charging documents state.

New Chicago Police Chief James Richardson said he was contacted Oct. 11 by Town Treasurer Lori Collmar about Murga’s alleged theft. When he arrived at Collmar’s office, a “visibly upset” Murga allegedly confessed she stole the money to catch up on overdue bills and to “feed her children,” records state.

While conducting an audit, police department clerk found receipt books and ledgers dated Jan. 1, 2018 through July 8, 2018 were missing, records show.

The investigating detective, Antwan Jakes, said he found several discrepancies as he compared handwritten ledgers with receipts dated July 9 through Oct. 11 of this year. The records tracked cash flow and various payments made to the New Chicago Police Department for various services.

An analysis showed all were signed “J” or “JW,” Murga’s initials.

Jakes said he received a copy of an Indiana State Board of Accounts audit on Nov. 4. The audit, completed by Mary Jo Smalls, a qualified accountant, showed a shortage of $3,200 in funds not remitted to the Town of New Chicago Clerk-Treasurer. The report of those collections were all signed by Murga, documents allege.

Murga ran as an Independent in the Nov. 5 election and lost by a 103-vote margin to Tara L. Pelfrey.

Records show she was arrested and a cash bond was posted Tuesday. 

