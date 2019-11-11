CROWN POINT — A 20-year-old exchange student attending college in Indianapolis was the driver struck head-on and killed early Sunday by a motorist traveling the wrong way on a local stretch of Interstate 65, according to Indiana State Police.
The deceased man was identified by police as Suhail Saif Suhail Humaid Alder, who was attending Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.
"Notification was particularly difficult as Mr. Alder's family resides in United Arab Emirates," police said.
Alder was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette southbound in the center lane of Interstate 65 when he was struck head-on by a silver 2015 Kia that was northbound in the same southbound lane, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene and the crash utterly destroyed the sports car, police said.
The inside or third lane of the highway was closed at the time of the crash for construction, police said. Two men were in the Corvette at the time of the crash.
The passenger in the Corvette was taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The driver of the Kia, identified as Anna R. Warner, 21, from Beaverville, Illinois, was also taken to Franciscan Health and died as a result of injuries from the crash, police said.
"Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash," police said.
Police said they received a call at 1:34 a.m. that a wrong-way driver had entered northbound I-65 from U.S. 231. Approximately one minute later, OnStar reported a crash, according to a news release from ISP.
Photos posted by state police on Twitter show the Kia smashed into the cement median with the front half of the car crumpled.
The photos show the Corvette's entire front half no longer attached to the rest of the shattered car, except for the engine. It was resting on the side of the road, police photos show.
All lanes of southbound Interstate 65 were closed for a short time near 109th Avenue Sunday following the crash, police said.
