'Execution-style' killings of mother, son net man 150-year sentence

CROWN POINT — A judge sentenced a man Friday to 150 years in prison for the "execution-style" killings of a mother and her 13-year-old son more than two years ago in their Gary home.
Darren "Duke" Taylor, 41, of Hammond, once called 35-year-old Temia Haywood his step-mother because she dated his father, who was married, for years, Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell said.
Despite being familiar with Haywood and her children, Taylor showed no emotion Friday when Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay displayed grisly crime scene photos.
Haywood and her 13-year-old son, Lavell Edmond, were each shot in the head at close range March 23, 2019, at their home in the 6800 block of East Third Avenue in Gary's Miller section.
Taylor showed "a disregard for the law, for social norms and for human life," Boswell said.
A jury found Taylor guilty in August of two counts of murder, two counts of murder in perpetration of a robbery and two counts of robbery.
Haywood's daughter Naymiah Haywood, who was 16 when her mother was murdered, said she never thought she'd be "one of those kids whose parents have to leave."
"We're nothing without her," said Naymiah, who jumped out a second-story window to escape Taylor the day we walked up her stairs to kill her brother.
Naymiah said she didn't understand Taylor's motive for killing her mother, but he didn't have to murder her brother.
"He didn't deserve that," she said.
Rosetta Haywood said her sister Temia was the glue that kept their family together.
"What you took away from my family can never be replaced," she told Taylor.
Lavell loved his mother, she said.
"He was so good. He was so awesome. He was a joy to be around," she said. "He was real loving."
Rosetta Haywood said she still wanted to know why Taylor murdered her sister and nephew.
"I hope you never sleep at night," she said. "I hope my sister haunts you in your dreams."
Temia Haywood loved Taylor's father, but she knew when it was time to leave the relationship, Rosetta Haywood said.
The murders show the level of violence some women and children face when a romantic relationship must end, she said.
Taylor offered no apologies, instead saying he couldn't take responsibility for something he didn't do. He accused prosecutors of ambushing him with firearm evidence at trial, but Boswell redirected him to talking about his sentence.
He thanked the judge for allowing him to live under house arrest for a time.
A different judge granted his motion for release in March 2020, after the state failed to bring him to trial in time under Indiana Criminal Rule 4.
"I don't know what else to say," Taylor said. "I'm ready to get my journey started."
Defense attorney Lakeisha Murdaugh said Taylor had a right to maintain his innocence.
She said Taylor was helping to raise his three children and had shown kindness to people in his neighborhood while on house arrest.
She asked Boswell to show Taylor mercy by giving him concurrent sentences for the killings, which could have shortened his total sentence by 60 years. Boswell declined to grant that request.
Murdaugh and Grindlay disagreed about Taylor's criminal history.
Murdaugh said Taylor lived a relatively law-abiding life in the years leading up to the murders.
Grindlay said Taylor was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor in January 2018, just more than a year before he murdered Temia Haywood and her son.
Taylor's criminal history began at age 11, and he had seven felony convictions before the murders, Grindlay said.
"The defendant is the quintessential definition of a recidivist, and he has demonstrated that he cannot live a law-abiding life," the deputy prosecutor said.
Showing Taylor any leniency because of his children would be "a contortion of justice," because Temia Haywood's four children must go on without their mother, Grindlay said.
"This family didn't have much," he said. "They didn't have a big house or money. But they had each other, and so in their own way, this family was rich."
Taylor shattered the family, and "for that he must pay," Grindlay said.