'Execution-style' killings of mother, son net man 150-year sentence

Naymiah said she didn't understand Taylor's motive for killing her mother, but he didn't have to murder her brother.

"He didn't deserve that," she said.

Rosetta Haywood said her sister Temia was the glue that kept their family together.

"What you took away from my family can never be replaced," she told Taylor.

Lavell loved his mother, she said.

"He was so good. He was so awesome. He was a joy to be around," she said. "He was real loving."

Rosetta Haywood said she still wanted to know why Taylor murdered her sister and nephew.

"I hope you never sleep at night," she said. "I hope my sister haunts you in your dreams."

Temia Haywood loved Taylor's father, but she knew when it was time to leave the relationship, Rosetta Haywood said.

The murders show the level of violence some women and children face when a romantic relationship must end, she said.